Lynx Air is having a network-wide BOGO sale and you should buy tickets ASAP

Ultra-low-cost Canadian airline Lynx Air is offering up a bunch of flight options with a BOGO deal on base fares.

The airline’s network expands across Canada, and to several US destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.

Book your summer travel in advance and spin the wheel in Sin City, soak the sun in the Hollywood Hills, or visit a friend in another Canadian city.

We tried to look at trips between Vancouver and Toronto in March, and prices get as low as $69 each way! Talk about a deal.

A single one-way ticket between Vancouver and Calgary costs $49.01 in April, too. That’s only the base fare, but gets you two whole tickets when you use the Lynx Air promo code BOGO.

The deal is available on all routes across the carrier’s network. Until January 8, 11:59 pm MT (1:59 am ET), you can buy tickets under this sale for a minimum of two passengers.

Seats are, however, limited, so act fast. The deal cannot be combined with another promo code, and can only be used at FlyLynx.com.

This is an offer for base fares only and does not apply to checked luggage, seat selection, priority booking, or add-on charges.

Simply enter the code BOGO when you’re booking your flight on Lynx Air to avail your discount.

Happy travelling!