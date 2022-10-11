Here are 7 luxurious hotels in Canada you need to visit at least once

With its glistening lakes, snow-capped mountains, and natural landscapes, Canada is one of the most beautiful places in the world. So, if you’re going to travel our magnificent country, why not do it in style by staying in one of Canada’s many luxurious hotels?

These days, many of us are creating travel plans on a budget and luxury hotels might seem like something we can only experience in our wildest dreams. But what if there was a way you could reap the benefits of these lavish stays for a fraction of the price using none of your own cash?

Aeroplan, Air Canada’s travel program, has recently partnered with 11 leading hotel chains to create HotelSavers. Aeroplan members can now enjoy savings of up to 30% in points at HotelSavers hotels, compared to what they would otherwise pay in those points for non-HotelSavers redemptions. By booking one of these select hotels using Aeroplan points, members can get themselves an entire stay for free, including taxes.

With 7,000 (and growing) HotelSavers-selected properties around the world, there’s one to suit everyone’s desires. So, pack your bags and get ready because we’ve rounded up seven of the most luxurious locations you can stay at in Canada using your Aeroplan points.

Fairmont Banff Springs

Located in the heart of Banff National Park, this world-famous resort features cozy rooms and spacious suites with views of Alberta’s mountains. It also has one of Canada’s best golf courses so it’s no surprise it was recently ranked as the top luxury hotel in the world.

Shangri-La Toronto

This upscale, sleek, and modern Asian-inspired hotel welcomes guests with a sophisticated, relaxing vibe. Unwind in the indoor hot tub or enjoy some international cuisine at its impressive restaurant.

Shangri-La Vancouver

This hotel may be located in the heart of Vancouver, but its zen-like atmosphere offers guests a sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of modern life. Plus, its lavish and spacious bedrooms feature a stunning view of the cityscape.

Fairmont Château Lake Louise

This iconic hotel, surrounded by the soaring Rocky Mountains, offers breathtaking views of Lake Louise and lush greenery from its spacious bedrooms. Indulge in ultimate bliss at its soothing spa or enjoy a locally sourced meal at its lake view restaurant.

Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge

Made up of log cabins connected by picturesque paths, this hotel looks like something straight out of a fairytale. It’s surrounded by incredible views of majestic mountains and the emerald green beauty of Lac Beauvert.

Fairmont Château Whistler

This elegant hotel is located at the base of the Blackcomb mountain in Whistler, making it the perfect spot for winter sports lovers. It offers exceptional dining and a must-try spa — sounds like a pretty relaxing trip if you ask us.

Fairmont Le Château Frontenac

With breathtaking views of the famous St. Lawrence River, this hotel provides an elegant touch of historic Europe and cozy, comfortable rooms. Its restaurants offer seasonally inspired menus, with a dish to suit every guest’s taste.

For more information, visit HotelSavers and book a luxury getaway using your Aeroplan points.