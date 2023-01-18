It’s been over a month since someone last won the Lotto Max jackpot and this morning, a lottery player just woke up a multimillionaire.

On December 16, 2022, a lucky winner won a prize worth $40 million — this time, a new winner is $60 million richer after winning the Lotto Max jackpot during the draw on Tuesday, January 17.

All eyes are on Richmond Hill, Ontario, because according to a release from OLG, that’s where the winning ticket was sold.

Ontario had a bunch of other winners last night: in Brampton, someone won an Encore prize worth $1 million, while two Encore prizes worth $100,000 each were sold in London and on olg.ca. Another winning ticket was sold in Alberta.

The jackpot prize has now reset to an estimated $16 million, and the next draw is set to take place on Friday, January 20.