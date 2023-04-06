It seems like South Korean actor Lee Min-ho just can’t get enough of Canada after he was spotted visiting yet another tourist destination outside of Toronto.

The 35-year-old heartthrob gained widespread fame following his role as Gu Jun-pyo in Boys Over Flowers and he’s since starred in the Apple TV+ drama series Pachinko.

The series, which is currently in production for its second season, was filmed in Toronto from January 9 to March 27, meaning the actor had plenty of time to get acquainted with Canadian hotspots, music, and food.

This week, Min-ho uploaded several images and clips detailing his trip about an hour and a half away to one of Ontario’s top-rated tourist attractions, Niagara Falls.

The South Korean actor was seen soaking in the majestic nighttime views of the falls, despite the chilly spring air.

As for his road trip playlist? It looks like Min-ho is embracing Canada all the way, as he jammed out to Pickering-native Shawn Mendes’ song, “Fallin’ All In You.”

This isn’t the first time the star has been spotted in and around southern Ontario. Back in February, Min-ho uploaded several pictures of himself browsing a local Shoppers Drug Mart, grabbing a few Canadian snacks, and picking up some essential items like paper plates and laundry detergent.

In a second post, the actor uploaded pictures of his massive Shoppers haul that was sprawled across a kitchen island.

All that shopping definitely got him tired, because he ended the post with a photo of him getting some much-needed rest on the couch.

Min-ho also shared several images of him visiting Sunnyside Beach and the Rec Room during his off-time from his smash-hit show.

Although filming for the second season of Pachinko has already wrapped in Toronto, K-drama fans will know where to spot the actor if the show returns to the city for a third season.