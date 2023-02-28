Jerry Seinfeld to headline Canada’s Great Outdoors Comedy Festival this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A massive comedy festival is set to expand in Halifax this summer and the headliner is none other than legendary American stand-up comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld.

Referred to by David Spade as “Canada’s biggest picnic,” The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is a regular event that’s often held in Calgary and Edmonton. However, the festival has just added the East Coast city to its list with Seinfeld as the main act.

Organizers made the announcement on Tuesday with a tweet stating, “When we said the first part of your lineup is going to be legendary, Halifax… we meant it!”

When we said the first part of your lineup is going to be legendary, #Halifax… we meant it! 👏🏼 Join us Aug. 11th w/ headliner JERRY SEINFELD! Use code WILD for pre-sale access starting THIS THURSDAY at 10am AST. Tickets go on sale to public THIS FRIDAY https://t.co/eu1yuEYTHy pic.twitter.com/v7PASx0tyr — The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (@greatoutdoorsCF) February 28, 2023

The festival will take place from August 11 to 13 at Garrison Grounds, with Seinfeld scheduled to perform on August 11.

Seinfeld became hugely popular for the sitcom Seinfeld, which won him awards at the Emmys, the Golden Globes, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. He also has several Netflix specials as well as his show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Comedy fans in Halifax certainly have a lot to look forward to.

“More announcements coming soon!” stated the organizers on Instagram.

From March 1 to 10, the festival is giving people a chance to win tickets to see Seinfeld on August 11. Check here for contest details.

Pre-sale starts Thursday at 10 am AST and you can use the code WILD.