Here are 4 incredible things to see and do in the Yukon this winter

The Yukon’s unique and spectacular beauty makes it unlike any other place in Canada, with its white mountainscapes, icy rivers, and snow-covered trails. While it may be cold, you certainly won’t be tempted to stay indoors as there’s a whole host of seasonal activities to partake in — such as dogsledding, skiing, and ice fishing. The cold and clear nights also make the Yukon one of the best places in the world to see the aurora borealis — it’s a true winter wonderland.

Together with Travel Yukon, we’ve put together a list of some amazing must-sees for an epic adventure in the Yukon.

Witness a natural wonder of the world

The Yukon is a prime location to witness the spectacular northern lights, arguably one of the most stunning sights in existence and one of the seven natural wonders of the world. The best time to see them is during the first three weeks of winter, on a dark and clear night, usually between 10 pm and 3 am.

The northern lights are undoubtedly something everybody should experience at least once in their lives. However, over 1.6 million Canadians live with colour vision deficiency, meaning it can be difficult to take in this natural phenomenon in all its glory.

That’s why Travel Yukon partnered with EnChroma, a leading producer of glasses for colourblindness and low vision, to make the northern lights more accessible than ever before. With uniquely engineered, colourblind glasses featuring special optic filters, more people will get the chance to gaze up in awe as magnificent green, red, and pink hues light up the night skies.

In order to demonstrate the power of this new accessibility, Travel Yukon took Russell Basilio, a man who experiences colourblindness, to see the northern lights in their truest form. Basilio usually sees colour in dull hues, especially red and green, but by using the innovative glasses, he could take in every beautiful colour of this natural wonder. “My sister would describe things to me like the northern lights, but I never really understood what that meant,” said Basilio. “To experience the northern lights in colour with my sister by my side was a gift.”

Discover the great outdoors

There are eight territorial parks and three national parks in the Yukon, each one with its own unique landscape to explore. Tombstone Territorial Park is a popular destination for hiking, backcountry camping, and wildlife viewing. Meanwhile, Kluane National Park and Reserve is home to the largest non-polar ice fields in the world, lush forests, and Canada’s highest peak, Mount Logan.

To properly explore the Yukon’s wonderful parks in winter, you’ll need the right equipment. With a pair of snowshoes, you’ll be able to venture into uncharted territory and discover some truly breathtaking — and hidden — sights. At Kluane National Park and Reserve, you’ll find the Auriol Trail, a picturesque snowshoe hike that weaves through forests and open meadows.

Many of the Yukon’s parks also allow for camping in the colder seasons — just make sure to come prepared with extra layers of warm clothing and a sturdy tent. Sleeping under the stars in winter means you’ll have all the more chances to witness the northern lights — something worth bracing the cold for.

Discover the region’s capital

Whitehorse, the Yukon’s capital, is a small city situated on the banks of the Yukon River. It’s also known as The Wilderness City, due to the fact that it’s surrounded by nature. And with the great outdoors so easily accessible, it makes an ideal location to escape from the hustle and bustle of larger Canadian cities.

Here, you’ll find plenty of walking trails and places to hike. There are also 85 kilometres of groomed trails for cross-country skiing, skate skiing and snowshoeing. Locals are well known for their friendly and down-to-earth demeanour, so after a long, adventurous day, be sure to grab a drink, or a bite to eat, and mingle.

Whitehorse is also close to dogsledding hotspots. The activity is hugely popular throughout the Yukon with locals and tourists alike, and there are several operators and tours just outside of the city with a range of options from half-day to full-day tours and even overnight excursions where you’ll help care for the dogs and sleep outdoors. After meeting your team of adorable huskies, simply sit in the sled and enjoy the ride. Or if you’re feeling brave enough, take a sled for a drive yourself and experience a truly exhilarating rush.

Witness the Yukon’s wonderful wildlife

The Yukon is home to an abundance of species, from caribou to grizzly bears to mountain bluebirds. Boreal forests, south-facing slopes, open alpine areas, and natural water sources make the best spots for animal viewing.

If you’re not lucky enough to spot these A-list animals in the wild, you can opt for a different type of viewing experience by visiting the Yukon Wildlife Preserve, which is located just 30 minutes north of Whitehorse. The Preserve is open year-round and offers the chance to see wildlife in their natural habitats. Explore the 350-acre land by joining a guided bus tour or enjoy it at your own pace, on foot or on a rented kicksled. Some highlights at the Preserve include the arctic fox, muskox, and Canadian lynx.

So, why not go for it and dive into the wide array of wonderful experiences that the Yukon has to offer this winter? Plan your next visit to the Yukon and see all of its natural wonders here.