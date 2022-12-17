How to watch and stream France-Argentina FIFA World Cup final in Canada

Two countries remain at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. One will fall Sunday in the tournament’s final.

France and Argentina are the last two teams standing, with each country vying for soccer (or football) supremacy on the global stage. It’s a matchup that has no shortage of star power, as it features Lionel Messi for Argentina and Kylian Mbappé for France.

France advanced to the final of the 2022 World Cup after dispatching of Morocco 2-0 in the tournament’s second semifinal on Wednesday, after Argentina trumped Croatia 3-0 to clinch an opportunity to play in the finale on Tuesday.

It will be Argentina vs. France in the World Cup Final! Who are you cheering for? 🇦🇷🇫🇷 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/iDy9XLzQ53 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 14, 2022

France, which won Group D in the group stage, is the defending champion, having captured the 2018 World Cup in Russia — their second title following a win in 1998. Only Brazil, in 1962, and Italy, in 1938, have ever successfully defended the World Cup.

Argentina, which led Group C, last won in 1986, their second of two championships after also claiming victory in 1978.

When is the FIFA World Cup final

France and Argentina will meet at Lusail Stadium, which has an official capacity of 88,966, in the World Cup Final on Sunday, December 18, beginning at 10 am ET/7 am PT.

How to watch France-Argentina FIFA World Cup final in Canada

Those with cable will have no trouble finding the match. Both TSN and CTV will carry the game, and each will broadcast the match via their respective website and apps available on major devices.

TSN will also offer the match on its TSN Go streaming service. It costs $19.99 plus tax for a monthly pass, while a four-month option is available for $49.99. You can also purchase a 12-month pass for $199.90 plus tax.

Alternatively, CTV carries a free-to-air channel should viewers have an antenna.

Men’s FIFA World Cup champions

1930: Uruguay (4-2 vs Argentina)

1934: Italy (2-1 vs Czechoslovakia)*

1938: Italy (4-2 vs Hungary)

1950: Uruguay (2-1 vs Brazil)

1954: West Germany (3-2 vs Hungary)

1958: Brazil (5-2 vs Sweden)

1962: Brazil (3-1 vs Czechoslovakia)

1966: England (4-2 vs West Germany)*

1970: Brazil (4-1 vs Italy)

1974: West Germany (2-1 vs Netherlands)

1978: Argentina (3-1 vs Netherlands)*

1982: Italy (3-1 vs West Germany)

1986: Argentina (3-2 vs West Germany)

1990: West Germany (1-0 vs Argentina)

1994: Brazil (0-0 vs Italy; 3-2 on penalties)*

1998: France (3-0 vs Brazil)

2002: Brazil (2-0 vs Germany)

2006: Italy (1-1 vs France; 5-3 on penalties)*

2010: Spain (1-0 vs Netherlands)*

2014: Germany (1-0 vs Argentina)*

2018: France (4-2 vs Croatia)

* Result after extra-time