ET Canada cancelled after nearly 20 years on the air

After nearly 20 years on television, ET Canada (formerly known as Entertainment Tonight Canada) is coming to a close.

Corus issued a statement on Wednesday morning confirming the entertainment news program’s demise, adding that after 18 seasons, “the costs of producing a daily entertainment newsmagazine show in a challenging advertising environment have led to this decision.”

The company added that it recognized “the impact this decision has on the dedicated team who have worked on the show.”

ET Canada debuted on September 12, 2005, and has been hosted by Cheryl Hickey alongside numerous reporters.