We saw Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and here's an honest review (PHOTOS)

It’s the hottest tour of the decade and if you are wondering about all the buzz around Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, we checked it out to see what it was all about.

Those who have been lucky enough to snag tickets to Swift’s sixth concert tour of her career have counted themselves lucky, with demand crushing Ticketmaster late last year and sky-high resale prices for every city the tour has stopped in since it began in March.

We got to see night one of her Seattle shows at Lumen Field, one of the closest spots for Canadian Swifties to be able to see her.

With no dates yet announced for Canada, there were surely many Canucks in the stands for the show, and probably some even in the parking lot outside the stadium simply listening to Swift sing, too.

If you are hitting up a show over the coming months, be sure to rest your voice ahead of time — the show is LONG!

With more than 40 songs being performed by Swift, the concert is the ultimate mashup of her hits and fan favourites, from “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Cruel Summer” to “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).”

After the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered touring and Swift released album after album, including Folklore and Evermore in 2020, the crowd felt absolutely electric as it heard songs released during what could have been some of the darkest times of their lives during isolation.

The Eras Tour is absolute Swiftmania, with outfits inspired by different album cycles of Swift’s as well as so, many, SPARKLES. The Swiftie fan base is also a tight-knit one, with fans making Eras Tour friendship bracelets and trading them at the shows.

At the end of the nearly three-hour-long show, Swift thanked the crowd, showing fans that even though she may be the biggest musician on the planet, Swift never forgets her fanbase and those that have helped build her career since she burst onto the music scene with her self-titled debut album way back in 2006.

All in all, the hype around the Eras Tour is completely founded — the show is a massive spectacle that runs through hit album after hit album, with plenty of charm and charisma from Swift that certainly solidifies herself as an absolute titan in the music industry.

Our highlights from the show included the first-ever performance of “No Body, No Crime” alongside band HAIM, who opened for Swift, and a special performance of “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” as a surprise song from Reputation.

You might also like: Taylor Swift drops 14 new international dates for her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift snubs Canada in new Eras Tour dates and fans are not alright

Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster after chaotic concert ticket sales

If you are hoping to see Swift on tour, get ready to catch a flight or two, especially if you are a Canadian Swifite.

The tour is currently pegged at having 131 dates across Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and North America and is set to conclude in August 2024.