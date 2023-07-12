Video shows driver staring at phone at moment of Canadian highway crash

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shared a dramatic reminder of the risks posed by distracted driving, proving that taking your eyes off the road for even just a second can end in disastrous results.

A video released by the OPP Highway Safety Division underscores just how quickly an accident can unfold when you’re busy looking at your phone, and how easy it is to charge offenders thanks to the technology of dashcams.

This is what #DistractedDriving looks like!

Keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel. #DriveSafe, charges pending on this driver, a 19-year old from Mississauga. #DashCam #MississaugaOPP pic.twitter.com/6EvDzQReen — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 11, 2023

The video shows the June 30 distracted driving incident unfold from three separate angles. First, the driver of a black Cadillac can be seen in a rear-facing dashcam view rear-ending another vehicle at highway speeds, a phone clearly visible in hand.

The device can unmistakably be seen tumbling from the driver’s grip at the moment of impact.

A second angle shows the interior of the vehicle as it is struck by the distracted driver while slowing due to traffic ahead, while a third angle shows the car’s front-facing dashcam view as it is sent careening into a Volkswagen SUV also slowing ahead.

Police state that charges are pending for the 19-year-old Mississauga driver. Regardless of the charges, the driver is likely facing a hefty repair bill for the damage incurred.

The driver’s moment of distraction and ensuing destruction should serve as a stern reminder for all other phone-reliant motorists that it only takes a second to cause a collision.