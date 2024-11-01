Travelling is always exciting, but long haul flights? Eh, not so much.

The good news is Cathay Pacific is here to elevate your flight experience and turn it into a five-star travel adventure. From plush seats that feel like you’re lounging in your own living room to gourmet meals sure to rival your favourite restaurant, you’ll be feeling that VIP vibe from takeoff to touchdown.

Connecting Canada to Hong Kong and beyond, here’s what your journey could look like when you fly Cathay Pacific.

Relax pre-flight at a Cathay Pacific lounge

The VIP experience kicks off well before you even board at Cathay Pacific’s exclusive airport lounges.

The Cathay Pacific Lounge at Vancouver airport offers a peaceful retreat complemented by scenic mountain views. Grab a bite at the Noodle Bar featuring Asian culinary staples and local favourites, get some work done at designated workstations with free WiFi and printers, or make use of the private shower facilities.

If you’re travelling from Toronto Pearson, you can enjoy comfortable sofa chairs, hot food items, soup and salad bar, hot and cold beverages, and a self-serve bar.

You’ll be enjoying some R&R before your adventure even begins!

Settle into your seat

Since Cathay Pacific is all about giving you the best experience in the skies, cabins are thoughtfully designed to make your flight as comfortable as possible — whether you’re flying Business, Premium Economy, or Economy.

In Business Class, you’ll be met with a soothing colour palette and soft, dimmed lighting, instantly setting the tone for a relaxed flight. Sink into an ultra-spacious seat, wrap yourself in luxuriously soft bedding, and get ready for the most peaceful, serene journey imaginable.

And soon, you’ll get to enjoy the new Aria Suite, which is being introduced to the airline’s Boeing 777-300ER business cabins. This suite is complete with a 24-inch 4K widescreen TV, customizable seating for work or rest, and a privacy door to give you your own little haven in the sky.

Meanwhile, in Premium Economy, you can stretch out with a generously reclining seat with all the legroom you need as you enjoy your personal state-of-the-art 15.6 inch, 4K widescreen TV with Bluetooth audio pairing.

Prefer Economy? Cathay Pacific was awarded World’s Best Economy Class Airline in the 2024 SKYTRAX World Airline Awards so you know you’re in for a treat. Expect comfortable cushioned seats, supportive headrests, and extra storage to keep your travel essentials close by.

Get lost in endless entertainment

Cathay Pacific brings you the biggest and best entertainment library in the Asia Pacific, and it’s so impressive that it even snagged the 2023 Skytrax World’s Best Inflight Entertainment award.

New titles are added every month, ensuring that you have access to the best of the best, whether you’re into Hollywood blockbusters, binge-worthy box sets, podcasts, games, or music. Simply sit back, relax, and let the hours — and clouds — fly on by.

Enjoy delicious dining

Let’s face it, plane food doesn’t usually give us the wow-factor. Enter, Cathay Pacific, that takes in-flight dining to a whole new level.

The airline partners with some of Hong Kong’s most exciting food and drink brands to give you a feast you won’t forget. Expect carefully curated menus that mix global flavours with contemporary Asian flair — think dim sum, claypot rice, soup noodles, egg tarts, and more.

And if you’re flying Business Class, you can even enjoy dishes from MICHELIN-starred restaurants! We’re talking fine dining from renowned restaurants like Louise, which offers French cuisine with a contemporary twist, and Duddell’s, where classic Cantonese comfort dishes are taken to new heights.

There are also wellness-focused options for those wanting a healthier meal, as well as plant-based dishes. Bon appétit, jet-setters!

Ready to travel in luxury and leave those travel worries behind? Book your flight now or find more information on the Cathay Pacific website.