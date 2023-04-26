Canadian mother treating family to Mexico vacation after major lotto win

The pressure is one for one Canadian family to plan a spectacular Mother’s Day because their mom plans to use her lotto win earnings to whisk them away on an incredible vacation.

Thankfully, Surrey, BC, resident Taljinder Khangura purchased two tickets at a lottery kiosk — which really proved to help her odds of winning.

“One was not a winner, and the other was a winner; then I saw the prize amount!” Khangura recalled when she validated her tickets.

Khangura won the $500,000 Extra prize from the April 12, 2023, Lotto 6/49 draw.

“This has been a big financial assistance. This will make me less stressed,” she told British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

The Surrey resident said she was particularly excited to video call her daughter to tell her the news and then tell the rest of her family.

“Everyone was so happy!”

Khangura plans to fly off to Mexico with her family for a vacation.