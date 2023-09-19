Canadian government tells people to call the authorities if they can't afford housing here

As Canadians find it progressively harder to grapple with the nation’s unbelievably high cost of living, the federal government has promised that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, at least as far as housing affordability is concerned — or, rather, there will be in a few years.

During a press conference on Tuesday, House of Commons Leader Karina Gould and Housing Minister Sean Fraser outlined how Ottawa plans to tackle the national housing crisis, with new measures on the way to increase stock and hopefully lower prices.

But, in responding to questions, they admitted that getting more homes built will take time and that they have nothing new to help those who can’t handle the current rent and real estate prices in Canada.

Fraser even directed those who “are sleeping rough” and unable to access housing within their budget right now to contact local authorities, a statement that has absolutely floored residents.

#NEWZ Justin Trudeau’s housing minister tells Canadians to call the “local authorities” if they can’t find a place to live. pic.twitter.com/cYkV5dxCOF — 6ixLegendz (@6ixLegendz) September 19, 2023

“People who are without an option today need to reach out to their local authorities who are actually managing the on-the-ground supports,” he said, pointing those eligible to the existing Canada Housing Benefit.

He also noted that the feds have been investing in below-market affordable housing units, as well as offering additional support to shelter systems.

But, none of these things apply to the bulk of citizens that have been priced out of the market and that the government is vowing to help, though there is a comprehensive housing bill on the way that is apparently specifically geared to address housing affordability and attainability for the middle class.

Among its solutions to the crisis: adding new incentives to revive projects put on pause due to increased development costs — including removing the GST from new apartment construction and the Housing Accelerator Fund — and changing the way governments allow homes to get built.

Fraser stated a focus on the productive capacity of the Canadian workforce to build homes, on ensuring first-time home buyers can get a foot in the door, and on keeping people who are currently in the market there long-term.

Call the police??🤣😂

This entire government needs to be fired — Hodlers Official⚡️ (@HodlersO) September 19, 2023

“We are moving quickly to advance measures that will have a meaningful impact,” he said.

“The reality is there’s a number of different challenges that we need to continue to confront… but we can identify the solutions to the specific problems that have caused Canada’s housing shortage and reach a better place where more and more Canadians have an opportunity to find a place that they can afford.”