A look at the Royal Canadian Mint's most beautiful award-winning coins

The Royal Canadian Mint is known for creating some of the most stunning limited-edition coins in the world.

Recently, the Mint created a striking $20 coin in honour of Black History Month and paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with a stunning black-rimmed toonie. People are still reselling the latter coin at sky-high prices on third-party websites.

If you’re just starting out a coin collection, there are plenty of older Canadian coins you might want to look into acquiring. Prices for the coins vary and depend on their collectibility value, but most will cost you a few thousand dollars.

Here are some of the Royal Canadian Mint’s most beautiful award-winning coins, and it’s likely you haven’t seen most of them before:

$300 Summer Moon Mask gold coin (60g)

Winner in the “Most Artistic” category of Krause Publications Coin of the Year Awards (2011)

25-Cent Pachyrhinosaurus Lakustai cupro-nickel coin (13.7g)

Winner in the “Most Innovative” category of Krause Publications Coin of the Year Awards (2014) and the world’s first photo-luminescent coin

$20 Crystal snowflake pure silver coin (1oz)

Winner in the “Best Silver Coin” category at the Krause Publications Coin of the Year Awards (2011)

$20 Maple Canopy: Autumn Allure pure silver coin (1oz)

Winner in the “Best Crown Coin” category at the Krause Publications Coin of the Year Awards (2014)

$300 The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee pure gold coin (22g)

Winner in the “Coin of the Year” category at the Sixth International Commemorative Coins Contest “Coin Constellation” (2012)

$20 Mother Earth pure silver coin (1oz)

Winner in the “Most Inspirational Coin” category at the Krause Publications Coin of the Year Awards (2018)

Charles Edenshaw: Argillite Chest pure silver coin (5kg)

Winner in the “Best Silver Coin” category at the Gold Chervonets Magazine Coin Constellation Awards (2017)

If you want to see all the dazzling award-winning Canadian coins in history, check them out on The Royal Canadian Mint’s website.