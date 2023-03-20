These are the 12 most respected retail stores in Canada: survey

It’s perhaps fair to say that there are a couple of retail stores in Canada that, although successful, don’t exactly have the best reputation among customers.

Loblaws, for example, is certainly having an image problem as people continue to call out the supermarket chain for its pricing practices.

But, on the other end of the spectrum, there are some stores where many Canadians appear to be happy to shop.

Maru Public Opinion conducted a survey for Canada’s Most Respected Award Program for 2023 and it reveals the top retail stores that Canadians trust the most.

And it turns out that the same three companies have topped the list of 12 again this year.

“All the companies improved on their respect score but remained in the same ranked order from the previous sounding,” states the report.

Maru Public Opinion’s survey ranks each company with a respect score and the average score is 65.3.

This year, the top five most respected retail stores according to Canadians are Canadian Tire (75.3), Costco (73.0), Staples (70.2), Best Buy (68.5), and Dollarama (66.3).

So what makes these shops the most respected retail stores of the year?

“The results speak to the resilience of the brands and the hard work of employees, management, and suppliers who were on the frontlines during some of the most challenging times in recent memory,” reads the survey.

Check out the full list below: