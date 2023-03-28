Feds announce one-time grocery rebate — here's how much Canadians could get

Millions of Canadians could receive hundreds more dollars from the federal government to help with rising food costs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland dropped the Liberal government’s fiscal budget for 2023, and it includes several initiatives that aim to “make life more affordable” for Canadians.

One of the headlining plans is a new grocery rebate. While there were reports of it earlier this week, Ottawa has confirmed who exactly is eligible for the rebate and how much they can get.

This is what today’s budget invests in: the possibility for every single Canadian to share in the remarkable opportunities that Canada provides—and in the new era of prosperity that we will build together. https://t.co/HNLLGYVnMs — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) March 28, 2023

“For 11 million Canadians and Canadian families, a new Grocery Rebate will help make up for higher prices at the checkout counter—without adding fuel to the fire of inflation,” stated Freeland in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

The 2023 budget proposes to introduce this one-time grocery rebate, providing $2.5 billion in targeted inflation relief for low to modest-income Canadians and families.

According to the budget, it’ll provide eligible couples with two children up to an extra $467.

Single Canadians without children can get up to an extra $234, and seniors will get up to an extra $225 on average.

Freeland also announced a new dental care program for millions of uninsured Canadians.

The move comes after the success of another dental plan introduced in December last year. However, that only covered children.

So far, it has helped keep more than 240,000 kids healthy without impacting their guardians’ and parents’ finances.