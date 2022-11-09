As we head into the colder months, taking to a sunny beach vacation is one of the best ways to escape. While there are those quintessential spots you think of when you long for a sandy getaway, there are often forgotten destinations you can travel to get your oceanic fix.

To help you make use of those new bathing suits you bought at the end of summer sales, China Airlines — a Taiwanese-based airline encompassing a global network that spans 149 destinations in 29 nations — has expanded its roster to include three new beach locations in South East Asia beach.

Starting December 1, China Airlines will be offering flights to Cebu, Philippines, followed by Da Nang, Vietnam, and Chiang Mai, Thailand starting January 2 and 20, respectively. In addition to these new routes, you can also use the airlines to travel to other popular South East Asia destinations including Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Denpasar, Bangkok, and Manila.

With the addition of these new locations, you’re able to visit the clear azure waters of Pescador Island, Moalboal with a flight to the Queen City of the South, Cebu, and partake in snorkelling and diving activities to explore the fish and coral of the area.

Da Nang, the Hawaii of the East, offers scenic hikes through the Son Tra and the Marble Mountains, as well as the Golden Bridge — a gold-plated bridge held up by giant sculptured hands. The Rose of the North, Chiang Mai, not only has beautiful mountains, but exquisite ancient temples to explore.

And since it’s been named a top airline in North Asia by the American travel magazine Global Traveler nine years in a row and an APEX Five Star Global Airline for the past five years by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), you know you’re in for a smooth ride.

Currently, China Airlines operates four flights a week directly from Vancouver to Taipei and, starting in 2023 will be operating daily service. This change will provide passengers with some of the best connections to any destinations in Asia.

With one of the youngest fleets of aircraft in Asia, these new South East Asia beach destinations will be serviced by the airline’s newly secured aircraft, the A321neo.

The airline is currently operating all across North America, including Vancouver (YVR), Los Angles (LAX), Ontario (ONT), San Francisco (SFO), and New York (JFK).

China Airlines provides a Dynasty Flyers Program, where you can earn extra miles through flights, partner car rentals and hotel stays, or even using select credit cards. You’re able to redeem these miles with the airline on several aspects of your travel, such as tickets, upgrades, boutique items, and deducted excess baggage fees.

The airline has also been a member of the SkyTeam airline alliance since 2011, which offers benefits to its members like priority check-in, priority baggage handling, advance seat selection, and access to their airport VIP Lounges — depending on which tier you’re a part of.

For more information on how you can book your tickets to these brand-new beach destinations, or join their Dynasty Flyers Program, visit China Airline’s website.