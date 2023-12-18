The holidays should be a wonderful time to relax and kick back with family and friends, but sometimes, a host of travel obligations can throw a wrench in all of that festive unwinding.

Luckily, Toronto Pearson Airport is always improving, and with an anticipated 10% increase in holiday passenger traffic, ’tis the season for winter readiness and smooth travel.

“As we approach the busy winter and holiday travel season, everyone at Pearson is fully

prepared and enthusiastic to meet the surge in travel demand,” says Karen Mazuerkewich, VP of stakeholder relations. “We’re not just ready; we’re excited to welcome you and are fully committed to fulfilling the travel needs of you and your family.”

In its quest to strive for the absolute best, Toronto Pearson is introducing new technology to increase its capabilities and remain a world-class airport.

Cold weather preparation

With winter upon us and travel restrictions behind us, is it any wonder that travel to southern destinations is up 30% since 2019?

The Toronto Pearson Airport Central Deicing Facility is an absolute beast, capable of deicing 60 airplanes an hour. The facility, which is the largest in Canada, is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and operated by a dedicated team of specialists who want nothing more than to get you in the air and en route to warmer weather without a second thought.

And although Mother Nature works hard, Toronto Pearson works harder, with newly enhanced snow removal capabilities in effect this winter. This includes a fleet of 120 snow-clearing machines and 200 airfield surface specialists, all prepared to clear an area roughly the size of 3,166 NHL-sized hockey rinks!

Improvements in efficiency

Passengers can now save time by reserving on-site parking ahead of their trip. By pre-registering for parking, you’re guaranteeing that you will have a spot, saving time instead of having to circle the lots looking for a free space.

Better yet, you can protect your car from the effects of winter by booking a spot in the covered garage that’s connected to the terminal.

Passengers can also expedite the security process by booking an appointment via YYZ Express.

This free service books your spot in the security line, allowing you to speed through security screening queues, even without a membership. Then, all you need to do is kick back and relax while you wait to board your flight.

Baggage handling overhaul

The baggage system had a glow-up since last winter. The new and improved baggage system now features artificial intelligence that can detect possible breakdowns and overloads before they occur.

This means there won’t be delays in receiving your bags once you reach your destination. Simply grab and go!

Real-time data

Running late? Toronto Pearson’s new customer-experience platform allows passengers to view real-time information about the wait times at all agency checkpoints.

This feature is available both in the terminals and on the Toronto Pearson website, meaning you’ll know when you can breathe a sigh of relief — or, pick up the pace!

Travelling should be a reason for excitement, not anxiety and dread. Pack your bags, book your services, and prepare for a hassle-free and enjoyable winter travel experience at Toronto Pearson. They’re ready for you.