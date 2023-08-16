There’s still time to enjoy the freshness of summer by visiting one of Ontario’s most famous destinations before the fall chill starts creeping in.

Known for its many attractions, Niagara Parks is a perfect opportunity to soak in natural and historical wonders this summer season.

Plus, there’s no better time than now since the region is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Tunnel at Niagara Parks, one of the most hyped attractions you can find at Niagara Falls.

Though the fully restored and preserved Niagara Parks Power Station first opened in 2021, the Tunnel was first opened to the public in the summer of 2022.

From the generator floor, take a glass-enclosed elevator down 180 feet beneath the Niagara Parks Power Station, built in 1901, to the massive 2,200-foot tunnel that was used to expel water back into the lower Niagara River when the power station was in operation.

Once you’re at this level, follow the paved walkway that opens up to a beautiful viewing deck offering unprecedented views of the lower Niagara River, the Canadian Horseshoe and American Falls.

It’s a deep dive into Ontario’s power-generating history, where special exhibits describe how the century-old tunnel was crafted with just dynamite, lamps, pickaxes and shovels.

Another option to round out the visit, Currents: Niagara’s Power Transformed is an incredible light and sound show inside the heart of the Niagara Parks Power Station.

Featuring immersive and interactive projected media that allows the machinery to come to life, it’s a magical journey focused on the transformation of water into power.

But the fun in the area doesn’t stop here. There are a ton of other hype-worthy attractions that you can enjoy all summer long at Niagara Parks, which acts as the environmental and cultural steward of the 56-kilometre Niagara River corridor.

An unforgettable and classic experience, taking a Niagara City Cruise means you’ll be able to explore the Falls (poncho in hand) on a cruising vessel with audio commentary detailing the incredible story of the landmark.

Don’t skip out on Niagara Parks’ iconic Journey Behind The Falls, where you’ll traverse 125 feet to explore 130-year-old tunnels leading to a misty observation deck.

Peek through multiple viewing portals cut right into the rock so you can watch massive amounts of freshwater cascade down in front of your very eyes.

The Butterfly Conservatory is another must-visit spot, which houses over 2,000 free-flying butterflies that meander throughout the glass-enclosed conservatory.

New this year, Niagara Parks launched a behind-the-scenes tour that allows guests to tour the conservatory’s back-of-house infrastructure to learn more about how the butterflies are transported, cared for, and nurtured by entomologists before they take their first flight in the conservatory.

For thrill-seekers, Wildplay’s Zipline to the Falls is a hands-free, fully-guided experience sending you zipping across the Niagara Gorge as you absorb the panoramic views of a lifetime.

Whichever adventure you pick, there’s never a dull moment at Niagara Parks. Head on over to the Niagara Parks website to check out all of the fun experiences and purchase tickets.

With various deals and packages, the Adventure Pass is one of the best ways to explore many of the attractions mentioned above, including the Tunnel at the Niagara Parks Power Station as it celebrates its first anniversary.

So get out there and enjoy the last leg of summer before it’s too late!