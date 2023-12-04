7 ways to make Vancouver your winter base camp

If, like many Torontonians, you’ll soon be jetting off to BC for a winter ski holiday, why not consider adding on a few days to discover spectacular Vancouver?

With its snow-capped mountains and enchanting forests, the city becomes a winter wonderland this time of year — making it the perfect base camp for all of your adventures.

Staying in the city or nearby, you’ll have easy access to endless seasonal experiences and activities to dig into. Whether it’s hitting the slopes, savouring world-class cuisine, or exploring unique neighbourhoods, there’s something new to discover every day.

Plus, with a milder climate than much of the country, Vancouver’s an accessible break from the depths of Canada’s coldest winter weather — often remaining comfortable year-round.

Here’s a look at what awaits you in Vancouver this season.

Walk the famous Seawall

You might be thinking that a simple stroll by the waterfront is something you can do in a bunch of cities — but nothing beats Vancouver’s famous Seawall. Stretching 28 km, it’s the world’s longest uninterrupted waterfront path.

The most popular section of the seawall is the 9 km route that takes you alongside Stanley Park. Along the way, you’ll get to see breathtaking views of the sea, the mountains, and the city skyline. There are also several entrances to the park as you walk, bike, or jog along, so you’ll want to take some detours to explore. The walk is mostly flat, meaning it’s something people of all ages and mobility can enjoy.

When you complete this section of the Seawall, you’ll be at English Bay, near the West End neighbourhood which is home to trendy eateries, bars, and cafes.

(Pro tip: Keep an eye out for sea otters, seals, and even whales!)

Go night skiing at Cypress Mountain

Starry skies, twinkling city lights in the distance, and an all-around peaceful ambience — skiing at night really has its perks. Vancouver is actually the only place in BC where you can enjoy hitting the slopes after dark, and you’ll find one of the best locations to do so just 20 minutes outside of the city at Cypress Mountain. The night skiing area here is one of the largest in Canada, making it a winter sports enthusiast’s dream.

And the thrills don’t stop there, there are also two other mountains just 20 minutes from Vancouver to explore — Grouse Mountain and Mount Seymour. Whether you’re into skiing, snowboarding, tubing, or tobogganing, the options for unique winter memories are endless.

See a Canucks game

During ice hockey season, no trip to Vancouver is complete without catching the Canucks in action at Rogers Arena. You’re destined to have fun regardless of what you’re into, because one thing’s guaranteed at a Canucks game: a totally electric ambience (just ask Harry and Meghan).

Lose yourself in Canada’s game as you join in the spirited chants of “Go Canucks Go!” Amidst all the action, be sure to grab some classic stadium fare from the numerous concession stands.

Before the game, why not head across the street to BC Place? At Western Canada’s biggest stadium, you can check out the BC Sports Hall of Fame to learn about 150 years of BC sports history.

Explore Gastown

Gastown is the oldest and arguably the most charming neighbourhood in Vancouver. With trendy cafes on every corner, cobblestoned streets, and the famous Gastown Steam Clock, it’s the perfect place to spend an afternoon strolling, coffee in hand.

Odds are, you might even get a little deja vu as you walk around — the area is a hugely popular filming location for major movies and TV shows, including Twilight: Eclipse, Legends of the Fall, “Arrow,” “Supernatural,” and lots more.

For a unique way to explore this neighbourhood, head on a haunted and historic adventure with the Lost Souls of Gastown walking tour.

Experience an old-growth rainforest

Embark on an enchanting journey through a lush rainforest at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park. Cross the adrenaline-pumping suspension bridge, explore treetop platforms, and go on an exhilarating cliff walk.

The park hosts seasonal experiences throughout the year. If you’re lucky enough to visit during December, you can catch Canyon Lights, when the bridge is lit end-to-end with festive multi-colour lights.

Or, in February, check out Love Lights — an illuminated extravaganza that celebrates Valentine’s Day. Snap some Insta-worthy photos, sip on a famous “Love Potion Martini,” listen to live music, and bask in a unique moment you won’t find anywhere else.

Spend an afternoon at Granville Island

Popular with locals and tourists alike, Granville Island is a must-see Vancouver attraction. Spend a day on this historic island-no-more to check out the famous market, unique locally-owned stores, art galleries, superbly fresh food, and beautiful views of Vancouver’s waterfront.

Head over to Granville Island Brewing for some delicious craft beer, grab a donut at the famous Lee’s Donuts, or simply sit and watch the boats go by.

Try West Coast food

Vancouver’s proximity to some of the world’s best locally caught game and seafood makes its food unbeatably fresh. Discover the city’s farm-to-table scene, where local ingredients star in dishes by top chefs at restaurants like Farmhouse in Mount Pleasant.

It’s also home to an abundance of MICHELIN star restaurants like Chinatown hotspot Kissa Tanto, French-Canadian restaurant St. Lawrence, and Main Street gems Burdock & Co, and Published on Main.

Ready to make some unforgettable experiences in Vancouver? To start planning your winter trip from Toronto now, visit Destination Vancouver.