48 hours in Oak Bay: Here’s how to spend a festive weekend

Feel like taking a fun, festive trip this season? Oak Bay, one of Victoria’s oldest neighbourhoods, is filled with character, with picturesque oak trees, gorgeous ocean views, an incredible food scene, and year-round activities.

Located just 3 km from downtown Victoria, the seaside village has something for everyone with its abundance of holiday-themed events, making it the perfect spot to spend a wonderful winter weekend.

With that in mind, here’s our ultimate guide on what to do and see to get the most out of your festive Oak Bay getaway.

Day 01

Explore The Avenue

Upon arrival, take some time to stroll through Oak Bay Village, which is lined with several unique, locally owned shops and art galleries. With charming laneways, Victorian-style buildings, and English influence all around, you’ll feel like you’ve stepped foot on a different continent.

There are also some cozy coffee houses and tea rooms where you can take a break from shopping with a warm beverage. Or, if you’re looking for a cold brew or a seasonal beverage, you can enjoy The Penny Farthing Public House where you can grab a beer by a crackling fire and mingle with the locals.

From the last Sunday in November to the end of the year, Oak Bay comes alive with glistening Christmas lights, scattered around buildings, trees and lamp posts throughout the neighbourhood. So, grab a hot chocolate and get lost in a winter wonderland.

If you happen to be in the area on November 27, you’ll get to witness the spectacular Light Up event, which marks the start of the festival. Throughout the magical afternoon, there’ll be a bouncy castle, street games, craft stations, and onstage entertainment. Guests can enjoy some delicious roasted chestnuts as they take in the magic. Plus, there will even be a very special appearance from Santa Claus, who will arrive in style riding an Oak Bay fire truck.

There are other events throughout the festival, such as the Island Equipment Owners Association Parade of Lighted Trucks on Saturday, December 3 — a fantastic parade that features more than 80 brightly-lit tractor trailers, dump trucks, and other heavy equipment driving through Oak Bay village.

What better to do on a cold winter night than snuggle up and enjoy a classic Christmas movie? At the Oak Bay Beach Hotel’s Holiday Movie Nights, guests can enjoy a delicious dinner at FARO Pizza before relaxing into a festive cinema experience. From November 29 to December 21, the hotel will show a variety of holiday films, old and new, from Love Actually to It’s a Wonderful Life.

The event kicks off with the hilariously heartwarming modern classic, Elf.

Day 02

Kicking off your day with a hearty breakfast is an essential part of any trip, but since this is a festive getaway, why not share the meal with Santa himself?

On selected dates, from November 26 to December 18, Oak Bay Beach Hotel will hold a family-style brunch service with a visit from Mr. Claus himself. Guests can also partake in house-made cookie decorating, and snap an on-site photo to remember the magic morning.

Visit the coastlines

Okay, we know it’s too cold for a swim, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying Oak Bay’s breathtaking coastline. Head down to Willows Park beach for a stroll, and bask in the ocean views as you breathe the fresh sea air. Oak Bay has a pretty moderate year-round climate, meaning winters aren’t as cold as other parts of Canada — so if you’re feeling a little adventurous, we suggest dipping your feet in the water.

For more stunning ocean views, pay a visit to Oak Bay Marina, located just a short walk from Oak Bay Beach Hotel or Oak Bay Avenue. On a clear winter morning here, you can even catch a glimpse of the magnificent Mount Baker in Washington State. The marina is home to the Marina Restaurant, where you can enjoy some fine dining perched just above the harbour, as well as a coffee shop and gift shop. This area is well-known as a seal hotspot, so make sure to keep an eye out for any sudden splashes so you can say hello.

Enjoy the amazing food and drink scene

Immerse yourself in Oak Bay’s impressive food and drink scene and end your getaway with a meal to remember.

Head to Vis-á-Vis, a chic restaurant focusing on French-inspired cuisine made with local ingredients, with dishes like moules à la piperade, steak frites, and escargots en coquilles. Savour your meal alongside a glass of fine wine or an expertly crafted cocktail.

Another delectable eating choice is Faro, a reasonably priced yet luxurious pizzeria inside the Oak Beach Hotel with a modern tasting room and an outside patio with fire elements.

Finish the night off at the Snug Pub for floor-to-ceiling ocean views, great food, good spirits. You’ll find the Snug Pub inside of Oak Bay Beach Hotel so you won’t need to find your way back to your hotel, you’ll already be there!

