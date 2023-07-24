Craving an exciting summer getaway? The good news is Calgarians don’t have to travel too far to experience a one-of-a-kind adventure. Just a few hours away by car, the South Canadian Rockies offers a unique getaway that’s sure to satisfy your cravings.

The captivating region is an ever-popular holiday destination regardless of where you’re from, and it truly comes alive in the summer. Around every corner, you’ll find fun events, incredible outdoor activities, and breathtaking scenery.

Whether you’re an adrenaline seeker, an arts and culture lover, or simply want to relax in a picturesque setting, there’s something for everyone here.

Here are 10 of the best things to see and do in the South Canadian Rockies this summer.

This fun-filled five-day celebration takes place throughout Crowsnest Pass over the Heritage long weekend (August 3 to August 7) and highlights the rich history and culture of surrounding communities. Guests can expect to enjoy incredible food, see live performances by local musicians, and browse local markets.

There are also a whole host of things to see and do in the area, such as guided historical hikes, historic bus tours, an exciting escape room, miniature train rides in the park, local artist studio tours, and more.

Want to experience the beauty of the landscape from a different perspective? Rent all the gear you need at JoJo Adventures and head out on the water for an experience of a lifetime.

This family-run business offers inflatable paddleboards and single and tandem kayaks. You’ll also get a pump, paddle, carrying bag, and personal flotation device with your rental. With multiple crystal blue lakes to choose from, this region is a water-sports paradise.

Experience the dark like never before as you walk in the footsteps of a miner at the Bellevue Underground Mine. Guests will experience what it was really like to be a coal miner with an exciting hour-long underground tour, guided by Heritage Interpreters.

The tour takes you 1,000 feet into the mine, where you’ll be 150 feet below the surface! But don’t worry — you’ll be all set up with a miner’s helmet and headlamp. This is an incredible opportunity to learn all about the rich history of one of Canada’s underground coal mines.

At Crockets Trading Company, you’ll find a treasure trove of Alberta-made gifts. The store features countless works by local and Canadian authors, artists, and artisans. Browse through pottery, handcrafted jewellery, books, and more.

Or, just stop by to take in the mountain view and enjoy some local food and drink, like Crowsnest Coffee, Steep Peak Kombucha, Craft Cola & Root Beer, or Coco Brooks Pizza. There are also smoothies, milkshakes, chicken wings, and desserts.

This charming bed and breakfast, located in the National Historic Site of downtown Coleman, is a unique place to stay or simply dine when visiting the South Canadian Rockies.

Known for having one of the prettiest patios in the area, it serves up a range of delicious dishes prepared by two certified chefs. And if you’re lucky enough to visit on a Wednesday (aka Wine Wednesday), you’ll get a free small plate when you order a bottle of your preferred vino.

Pass Powderkeg may be known as a popular ski resort, but in the summer, it’s the perfect place to go biking and catch some thrills. There are over 22 km of epic bike trails to choose from, including single-track and cross-country. Whether you’re a beginner or expert, there’s definitely something for you.

The Pass also features a skills park at the base of the hill where you can brush up on your riding skills or warm up before hitting the trails. Additionally, just above the skills park, there’s a kid’s corner which includes a wooden teeter-totter and rollercoaster features.

Bikes can be rented online, and you can enjoy food and beverages at the lodge from Friday to Sunday.

With Uplift Adventures, you can choose from five signature trips into the South Canadian Rockies, where you can get away from the crowds and have an off-the-beaten-path adventure.

Trips are specially designed and hand-picked by outdoor professionals to showcase the best of these stunning mountains. They range from two to five days (with food included) and are all led by guides certified by the Association of Canadian Mountain Guides.

If you’re an art lover, Crowsnest Pass Public Art Gallery is a must-visit. This gallery features rotating exhibits of paintings, sculptures, installations, photography, and fibre arts from emerging and well-known artists.

It’s open every day, completely free to visit, and has an intriguing gift shop full of unique works by local artists.

This beautiful 1,000-acre valley on the southern tip of the Porcupine Hills is the perfect place for locals looking for a staycation and a great spot for family get-togethers. It has two charming cabins and three Airstream trailers available for visitors to rent, as well as ample opportunities for hiking and biking.

There’s also a small water feature with kayaks and a cookhouse/general store onsite that sells easy yet delicious frozen meals guests can heat in their accommodations.

Each year, the ranch hosts the annual Frog Fest Music Festival. The event features two live music stages, over 30 bands, workshops, car camping, and a vendors’ market. It will also be hosting a single-night event on Labour Day weekend with a performance by Calgary musician Bennett Mitchell.

The Heritage Inn Hotel and Conference Centre in Pincher Creek is the perfect place for families or large groups to stay, thanks to its incredibly spacious and comfortable suites.

There’s an accommodation type to suit all preferences and a whole host of convenient amenities such as living areas, dining areas, kitchenettes, and even jacuzzis. There’s also an amazing indoor pool and hot tub, which feature the integration of Amazon Alexa, coloured pool lights, and a disco ball. Pool party, anyone?

You’ll also find some seriously incredible dining options here, with diverse breakfast options so you get an energizing start to your day.

Dreaming of a bucket-list trip to the South Canadian Rockies this summer? Find more things to see and do in the area on their website.