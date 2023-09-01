The fall is creeping up on our beloved summer season, but don’t worry, you can still enjoy some end-of-season adventures to make the most of this time. If you’re looking for some magical scenery or fun activities, a trip to the South Canadian Rockies is the perfect answer.

Whether you’re cruising for some thrills or you’re hungry for a top-quality meal, there are plenty of attractions to visit in the South Canadian Rockies that’ll help you finish your summer off with a bang.

Need some inspiration? Here are 10 sites and spots to explore before summer ends.

Hit the greens at the Crowsnest Pass Golf Club, a beautiful 18-hole range with unparalleled views of the rugged alpine peaks.

With weekly events like Tuesday Ladies League, Sunday Family Night, Wednesday Men’s Night, and lessons available through the Pro Shop, any skill level is welcome here at Crowsnest Pass Golf Club. Check out the Crowsnest Pass Golf Club’s event calendar to stay in the loop on weekly programming.

After your game, head over to the golf club’s clubhouse restaurant to refuel and chow down on classics at breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Open to the general public as well, the clubhouse, has some of the best views in Crowsnest Pass.

Besides a robust and delicious menu, the restaurant also has weekly events like build-your-own pasta on Tuesday nights, Friday’s Prime Rib buffet, or Saturday Social night featuring themed buffets like Mexican or Ukrainian cuisines.

The restaurant is also open for all of your big celebrations like birthdays, Christmas parties, corporate events, and even baby showers!

Wind down from your action-packed day at the action-packed day at the Heritage Inn Hotel & Convention Centre Pincher Creek with spacious suites perfect for families or larger groups.

A variety of suite floorplans with dedicated living and dining areas, kitchenettes, and jacuzzis means you’ll have the perfect accommodations suited to your own tastes. The hotel’s elite guest rooms come with pillow-top beds, plush duvets, and silky-smooth sheets for your best sleep ever.

Guests can enjoy a convenient hot breakfast every morning at the Seasons Cafe & Eatery, while the indoor pool and hot tub invite you to soak and splash for some nearby fun with colourful lighting and disco ball features.

It’s time to level up your camping game! The Glamping Resorts at Castle Provincial Park host impressive glamping domes, cabins, bunkies, and Big Oak tents that are the pinnacle of luxurious comfort in a spectacular setting under the stars.

Complete with Endy mattresses, indoor plumbing, and a personal kitchenette, you’ll be able to spend all day hiking Table Mountain trail or fishing at Beaver Mines Lake then come back to some rest and relaxation.

Fairytales do come true at the Charmed Resorts in Crowsnest Pass — a picturesque, year-round campground resort with 12 fairytale-themed cottages.

From Peter Pan’s Lost Boys Treehouse, Belle’s Cottage, and Hook’s Pirate Ship, these magically decorated cottages mean you can live out your woodland fairy dreams to your heart’s desire. Each cabin has a picnic table, wood-fired hot tub, outdoor cooking top, and fire pit.

Discover where Mexican flair and classic smokehouse barbecue meet at the Limber Pine Smokehouse & Taberna, helmed by a duo consisting of a Red Seal chef and a hospitality expert from Mexico City.

Your destination for top eats in the South Canadian Rockies, diners can treat their tastebuds to some tender brisket, homemade empanadas, and so much more on their hearty menu. All meats are smoked and seasoned in-house at this locally-owned, family-friendly destination.

Don’t forget the bespoke cocktail creations, local brews on tap, and the beautiful views available from Limber Pine’s two-tier patios, conveniently located on Highway 3 in Coleman.

Look no further than Thanksgiving Ranch for an immersive experience in the South Canadian Rockies. It’s a unique experience where you can dive deep into the ranching and bovine lifestyle equipped with a log home set against a mountain-vista backdrop.

Explore the plains by horseback, help herd some cattle, or simply decompress in some 3,000 acres of lush forest, grasslands, and rolling hills.

On top of this, you’re just minutes away from multiple World Heritage sites including the Waterton Lakes National Park, Head-Smashed-in Buffalo Jump, and Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park.

Waterfalls

There’s always time to slow down and take in the breathtaking natural wonders in the South Canadian Rockies, and we recommend exploring some waterfall views. With ample awe-inspiring views and corresponding hiking trails, there are accessible and safe options for all kinds of skill sets.

Castle Falls is perfect for those who want a less crowded and tranquil hiking time, while Star Creek Falls Loop is more popular and features a 1.9 km loop trail with a moderately challenging hike. Lundbreck Falls is another easy route helping you reach its falls in just two minutes, whereas Allison Creek Falls will run you about 40 minutes for a longer experience.

Picnics

It’s not just waterfalls that make the perfect backdrop for a rustic picnic at the South Canadian Rockies — grab some delicious snacks and drinks and head out to the many amazing spots for a sunset, mid-afternoon, or sunrise picnic.

Get up close and personal with the mountain range at the Castle Region, nestled between the Rockies and the prairies, it’s an idyllic spot for a morning breakfast picnic.

If a babbling brook is more your cup of tea for a quick nosh, why not hit up the Pincher Creek Region or chow down on the banks of The Crowsnest River? It’s known for its world-class trout fishing.

Stargazing

Look up at the sky and witness a world of beauty! The South Canadian Rockies is home to a number of perfect areas hosting clear night skies and shiny, diamond constellations.

Thanks to its limited light pollution and high viewpoints, South Canadian Rockies offers some of the best night skies for star viewing in Alberta.

No matter what adventure or relaxing trip you’re after, a South Canadian Rockies visit near Calgary is guaranteed to cap your summer off in an unforgettable way.

Visitors have endless options to customize their trip, with a wide selection of accommodations, attractions, outdoor activities, and restaurants to explore.

To capitalize on the dog days of summer in the region, visit the South Canadian Rockies website to learn more, plan your trip, and lock in those end-of-summer memories!