7 awesome things to do in Victoria this weekend: June 7 to 9

Summer is here, so can someone tell the weather?
Rain or shine, though, you’re going to see a lot more festivals coming out of the woodwork. So, make sure you keep up with us!
Here are seven of the best events going on this weekend.
Village Block Party at Cook Street Village
Cook Street Village will be a pedestrian-only area with vendors, food, live music, dog races, a family zone and more. This popular event usually attracts around 20,000 people.
Where: Cook Street Village, Victoria
When: Sunday, 10 am to 6 pm
Admission: Free!
A Better Trip at Wicket Hall
Comedian Shane Mauss is bringing his interactive act to Wicket Hall, where he’ll use his comedy and science skills to one of the most fascinating topics on earth: psychedelics.
Where: 919 Douglas Street, Victoria
When: Saturday, June 8; starts at 8 pm
Admission: $35 online in advance; $40 at the door
Mabuhay! at Centennial Square
This festival celebrating Philippine culture at Centennial Square will include food, music, dances, and vendors.
Where: Centennial Square, Victoria
When: Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm and Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm
Admission: Free!
Vic West Fest at Banfield Park
This family-friendly community festival at Banfield Park will include live music, artisan vendors, a kids’ zone, and a dog show, plus music from the Carlines, Shanise, Posh Coat, Caught in the Act, and Aaron Wylder.
Where: 521 Craigflower Road, Victoria
When: Saturday, June 8, from 12 am to 6 pm
Admission: Free!
The Seaside Music Festival
The former Folk ‘n’ Fiddle Festival is packing Victoria with various artists, from four-time Grammy Award-winning mandolinist and singer-songwriter Chris Thyle to Irish singer-songwriter Irish Mythen. Shows will take place across venues on the South Island, including the MacPherson Playhouse, Victoria Event Centre, and the Mary Winspear. There are even shows on Salt Spring Island!
Where: Victoria, Sidney, and Salt Spring Island
When: June 7 to June 9
Admission: Available here
Sips & Sounds Festival at Saanich Fairgrounds
Head to the Saanich Fairgrounds for an afternoon and evening full of live music, BBQ, and, of course, amazing craft beer, wine, cider, and spirits.
Where: 1528 Stellys Cross Road, Saanichton
When: Saturday, June 8, from 1 pm to 9 pm
Admission: $7 online or at the door
Entertainment Village at the Mint
At Entertainment Village, improv comedians Alex Forman, Andrew Brimstone, Morgan Cranny and Ryan Steele create scenes off the top of their heads inspired by stand-up comics’ jokes. This week features Mikey Dubs.
Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria
When: Friday, June 7; doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm
Admission: $20 online or at the door