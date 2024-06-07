7 awesome things to do in Victoria this weekend: June 7 to 9

Summer is here, so can someone tell the weather?

Rain or shine, though, you’re going to see a lot more festivals coming out of the woodwork. So, make sure you keep up with us!

Here are seven of the best events going on this weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Village Block Party (@thevillageblockparty)

Cook Street Village will be a pedestrian-only area with vendors, food, live music, dog races, a family zone and more. This popular event usually attracts around 20,000 people.

Where: Cook Street Village, Victoria

When: Sunday, 10 am to 6 pm

Admission: Free!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Mauss (@shane_mauss)

Comedian Shane Mauss is bringing his interactive act to Wicket Hall, where he’ll use his comedy and science skills to one of the most fascinating topics on earth: psychedelics.

Where: 919 Douglas Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, June 8; starts at 8 pm

Admission: $35 online in advance; $40 at the door

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melinda Gill (@thriveonlive)

This festival celebrating Philippine culture at Centennial Square will include food, music, dances, and vendors.

Where: Centennial Square, Victoria

When: Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm and Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm

Admission: Free!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vic West Community Association (@vicwestca)

This family-friendly community festival at Banfield Park will include live music, artisan vendors, a kids’ zone, and a dog show, plus music from the Carlines, Shanise, Posh Coat, Caught in the Act, and Aaron Wylder.

Where: 521 Craigflower Road, Victoria

When: Saturday, June 8, from 12 am to 6 pm

Admission: Free!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seaside Music Festival (@seasidemusicfest)

The former Folk ‘n’ Fiddle Festival is packing Victoria with various artists, from four-time Grammy Award-winning mandolinist and singer-songwriter Chris Thyle to Irish singer-songwriter Irish Mythen. Shows will take place across venues on the South Island, including the MacPherson Playhouse, Victoria Event Centre, and the Mary Winspear. There are even shows on Salt Spring Island!

Where: Victoria, Sidney, and Salt Spring Island

When: June 7 to June 9

Admission: Available here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Sips & Sounds Festival (@sips_and_sounds_victoria)



Head to the Saanich Fairgrounds for an afternoon and evening full of live music, BBQ, and, of course, amazing craft beer, wine, cider, and spirits.

Where: 1528 Stellys Cross Road, Saanichton

When: Saturday, June 8, from 1 pm to 9 pm

Admission: $7 online or at the door

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nash Park (@ok_dope_)

At Entertainment Village, improv comedians Alex Forman, Andrew Brimstone, Morgan Cranny and Ryan Steele create scenes off the top of their heads inspired by stand-up comics’ jokes. This week features Mikey Dubs.

Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria

When: Friday, June 7; doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Admission: $20 online or at the door