Victoria's weather is looking good this Labour Day long weekend

Environment and Climate Change Canada has some Labour Day sunshine in store for Victoria after a historically cold August.

From Wednesday through Sunday, expect a streak of sunny weather. Wednesday’s temperatures will reach 21°C, and by the weekend, Victoria will bask in highs around 26°C.

Nighttime temperatures are forecast to stay between 9°C and 12°C.

On Thursday, you can expect mainly sunny skies with a high of 24°C, dropping to 17°C near the ocean. Overnight, a few clouds will roll in, with a low of 11°C.

Friday will be sunny and warm with a high of 27°C, though temperatures will be cooler near the ocean at 19°C. The night will dip down to 11°C.

On Saturday and Sunday, more sunny days are in the forecast, with highs reaching 27°C, and the night remains clear, with temperatures dipping to 12°C.

The Labour Day long weekend wraps up on Monday, September 2, with sunny weather and a high of 24°C.

The sunny outlook extends across most of Vancouver Island, with similar weather to Victoria’s.

So, make the most of the final long weekend of the summer and enjoy the sunshine while it lasts!