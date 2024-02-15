You’ve probably noticed the cherry blossoms signalling the great end to winter and, thus, a great spring renaissance making its way.

But, it looks like old man winter had a second wind.

According to Environment Canada, the South Island can expect about 2 cm of a light snow shower until a mix of sun and clouds will turn that snow into a wet flurry for the rest of the afternoon today.

But hold your hats: wind gusts of between 30 km and 50 km will last all day until they settle down to 20 km tonight.

If you were looking for sunny days, they’re few and far between this week, except on Friday, where Environment Canada predicts a sunny day with a mix of clouds throughout the day.

But again, hold your chapeau: northeast winds will gust between 30 km and 50 km throughout the day, and once tomorrow night hits, there’s a 30% chance of showers.

The chance of showers only increases throughout the weekend, with a 40% and 60% chance of showers on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

So, if you’re looking for some fun in the sun, Friday is your best bet, but if you need an excuse to hang out in your pyjamas at home to catch up on some Netflix shows, then this is a great weekend for it too!