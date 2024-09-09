6 awesome things to do in Victoria this week: September 9 to 13

It’s another week in Victoria, and it’s shaping up to be a whirlwind of excitement!
From bustling farmer’s markets brimming with local treasures to gut-busting stand-up comedy that’ll have you laughing all night to massive music festivals that’ll have you dancing from dusk till dawn — this week has it all.
Get ready to dive into a packed schedule of unmissable events and soak up those last moments of summer with all your might!
Rifflandia 2024
View this post on Instagram
For the Gen Xers and elder millennials in the crowd, the entire Rifflandia lineup is bound to kick your nostalgia into high gear. The Friday lineup features headliners Ja Rule.
Where: Matullia Holdings, Victoria
When: Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 15
Tickets: Available here
Smut Slam: “Adult Education”
View this post on Instagram
Share a very personal story in a room full of supportive strangers. Each slammer has five minutes to tell their story based on real life, real lust, and real educational moments.
When: Tuesday, September 10; starts at 8 pm
Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria
Tickets: $20.65 + fees
Phillips’ Comedy Night
View this post on Instagram
Hosted by Morgan Cranny, check out local comics at the Mint on Wednesday night for a night of rip roarin’ laughter.
Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria
When: Wednesday, September 11; starts at 8 pm
Tickets: Available here
View this post on Instagram
This weekly farmers’ market operates with up to ninety local makers, bakers, and growers. You can shop farm produce, wine and beer, baked goods, and artisan crafts every Thursday at Memorial Park and Monday at Gorge Park. It also has great food trucks too.
Where: Gorge Park and Memorial Park, Victoria
When: Mondays and Thursdays, from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
Oaklands Sunset Market
View this post on Instagram
Where: 2827 Belmont Avenue, Victoria
When: Wednesdays, from 4:30 pm to 8 pm
Trivia Thursdays at Brickyard
View this post on Instagram
Test your knowledge at this weekly event, plus grab some awesome pizza and guzzle your favourite craft beer at Brickyard.
Where: 784 Yates Street Victoria
When: Thursday, September 12; starts at 7:30 pm