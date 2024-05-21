6 awesome things to do in Victoria this week: May 21 to 24

It’s going to be a bit of a rainy one this week, Victoria — except on Thursday, when you can expect some sunshine and clouds instead.
Luckily, there’s a good mix of events both inside and outside this week that’ll fill your time and your heart.
Check out six of the best events going on this week below!
Bands!Bands!Bands! at the VEC
Four local bands showcase their stuff at this community event in downtown Victoria. This week features Transitional Alien, Dream World Panic, Tyler James Johnson, and Suosocietal.
When: Tuesday, May 21, from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm
Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria
Tickets: $9 online; $10 Door
Secret Movie Night at Quadratic Sound
Life is like a box of chocolates: you never know what you’re going to get. And so is this movie night at Quadratic Sound. Come one come all for a random movie night.
When: Tuesday, May 21, from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm
Where: 655 Queens Avenue, Victoria
Tickets: $5 membership; sliding scale $5 to $20
Strath Laughs Stand-Up Comedy
Located in the Maple Room, just above The Sticky Wicket Pub at The Strathcona Hotel, Strath Laughs will feature a great line-up of Victoria’s funniest performers. The headliner for this Friday is Drew Farrance.
When: Friday, May 24; doors at 8:30 pm, starts at 9 pm
Where: The Maple Room; 919 Douglas Street, Victoria
Tickets: $15 online; $20 at the door
Entertainment Village at the Mint
At Entertainment Village, improv comedians Alex Forman, Andrew Brimstone, Morgan Cranny and Ryan Steele create scenes off the top of their heads inspired by stand-up comics’ jokes. This week’s comic is Darcy Boon Collins.
A Drag Show at the Fernwood Inn
Join Victoria’s best drag queens, Vivian Vanderpuss, Woofie, and Ket Bush, for a night of drag and shenanigans in the heart of Victoria’s hipsterdom. Tickets are sold individually or as a table of 4 or 6.
Where: 1302 Gladstone Avenue, Victoria
When: Thursday, May 23; starts at 7:30 pm
Tickets: $22 per ticket online or at the door
Vic Pride Ride to Thetis Lake
Want to go for a bike ride, then for a dip, and then stop at a brewery? Then join the Vic Pride Ride for a leisurely 20km social ride to Thetis Lake with a stop at Driftwood Brewery this Thursday evening.
Where: 490 Pandora Avenue, Victoria
When: Thursday, May 23; meet at 5:30 pm
Tickets: Free! Details here.