6 more spooky events in Victoria: October 28 to November 1

It’s another week and another chance to celebrate Halloween!

This year we’ve been gifted with ample opportunity to dress up and get down at some spooky events — whether that be dance parties, concerts, art galleries, or pumpkin patches. Plus, don’t miss out on trick-or-treating on Thursday!

If you think you’re too old for that, check out six spooky events in Victoria this week!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Astrocolor (@astrocolormusic)

Victoria-based rockers Astrocolor are having a monster mash at the Capital Ballroom this Hallow’s Eve.

When: Thursday, October 31; starts at 8 pm

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: $25 to $35 online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nash Park (@ok_dope_)

Hosted by one half of OK DOPE, Alex Forman, Girls Night brings all of the best female-identifying comedians in Victoria for a rip-roarin’ hilarious night. This week, it’s Halloween-themed and will feature Emily Woods and Randee Neumeyer.

When: Thursday, October 31; starts at 7 pm

Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria

Tickets: $15 online

Halloween Raveyard at Lucky Bar View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky Bar (@luckybaryyj) Get ready to rave to the grave! Full Spec, in cahoots with Apocalypse Meow, invites you to a night of deadly decadence this Halloween. Join us for a specially curated freaky show featuring tasty earworms from Apocalypse Meow, Halal Beats, Brumbo Crumbz, OB1 Keoni, and Sliceoginger that will keep you dancing all night! When: Tuesday, October 31, from 10 pm to 2 am

Where: Lucky Bar, Victoria

Tickets: $20 online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monkey C Interactive (@monkeycinteractive)

Step into the bizarre world of mutant stuffies, yarn-gore, and interactive plushie-Borgs at Adagore Halloween. Featuring new mutant music machines, this unique experience is not to be missed!

When: Wednesday to Sunday, starting October 16 to November 3

Where: 706 Fort Street, Victoria

Tickets: $15; available at the door

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Galey Farms (@galey_farms) Galey Farm is your ultimate Halloween destination! Pumpkinfest offers fun for the whole family, with hay rides, U-pick pumpkins, train rides, and a classic corn maze. For those craving a spookier experience, the Festival of Fear has two main attractions: the Corn Maze of Horror and the Haunted House for kids in the Old West Town, plus the thrilling Crazy Train. While it’s family-friendly by day, things take a scarier turn at night. For the brave souls 13 and older, Carnevil features Victoria’s infamous 6,000 square foot Haunted House (PG13), complete with three Chicken Exits for those who can’t handle the terror! Pro tip: book your Carnevil ticket 60 to 90 minutes after your Festival of Fear slot. Enter if you dare!

When: Now until October 31; pick your date here

Where: 4150 Blenkinsop Road, Victoria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ocean View Estates (@oceanviewestatesyyj)

Pumpkin patches and corn mazes are basically synonymous with Halloween. So, embrace the spirit of autumn by exploring an enchanting corn maze or picking up the perfect pumpkin to carve into a goblin, ghoul, or something Halloween-y.

See more: 6 pumpkin patches and corn mazes in and around Victoria