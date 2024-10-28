6 more spooky events in Victoria: October 28 to November 1
It’s another week and another chance to celebrate Halloween!
This year we’ve been gifted with ample opportunity to dress up and get down at some spooky events — whether that be dance parties, concerts, art galleries, or pumpkin patches. Plus, don’t miss out on trick-or-treating on Thursday!
If you think you’re too old for that, check out six spooky events in Victoria this week!
Freaky Funky Halloween with Astrocolor
Victoria-based rockers Astrocolor are having a monster mash at the Capital Ballroom this Hallow’s Eve.
When: Thursday, October 31; starts at 8 pm
Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets: $25 to $35 online
OK DOPE Halloween-themed Girls Night
Hosted by one half of OK DOPE, Alex Forman, Girls Night brings all of the best female-identifying comedians in Victoria for a rip-roarin’ hilarious night. This week, it’s Halloween-themed and will feature Emily Woods and Randee Neumeyer.
When: Thursday, October 31; starts at 7 pm
Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria
Tickets: $15 online
Adagore Halloween at the Artcade
Step into the bizarre world of mutant stuffies, yarn-gore, and interactive plushie-Borgs at Adagore Halloween. Featuring new mutant music machines, this unique experience is not to be missed!
When: Wednesday to Sunday, starting October 16 to November 3
Where: 706 Fort Street, Victoria
Tickets: $15; available at the door
Galey Farms’ Festival of Fear and Carnevil
When: Now until October 31; pick your date here
Where: 4150 Blenkinsop Road, Victoria
Pumpkin patch and corn maze
Pumpkin patches and corn mazes are basically synonymous with Halloween. So, embrace the spirit of autumn by exploring an enchanting corn maze or picking up the perfect pumpkin to carve into a goblin, ghoul, or something Halloween-y.
