7 awesome things to do in Victoria this weekend: August 9 to 11

The fun doesn’t end just because the long weekend is over, Victoria!
Phillips’ Backyarder: Reverb
The second weekend of the Phillips’ fest takes place between Friday, August 9, and Sunday, August 11. Earl Sweatshirt, Black Pumas, and Jungle will headline.
Where: 2000 Government Street, Victoria
When: Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11
Tickets: 105 to $271
Latin Funk Night at the VEC
Pablo Cardenas and his band are bringing another fantastic Latin funk night to Victoria.
When: Saturday, August 10; starts at 8:30 pm
Tickets: $25.50 online or $30 at the door
Victoria Dragon Boat Festival
Where: Inner Harbour, Ship Point, Victoria
When: Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10
Tickets: Free
Free-B Film Festival
Movies like The Breakfast Club, Stand By Me, or Plan 9 from Outer Space will play for free in Beacon Hill Park on Saturdays in August until August 24.
Where: Beacon Hill Park (Cameron Bandshell), Victoria
When: Friday, August 9, 9 to 11 pm
Tickets: Free
Arts & Music in the Gardens Festival
Head out to the Gardens at HCP for a stroll among beautiful gardens, along with vendors, food trucks, art, and live music.
Where: 505 Quayle Road, The Gardens at HCP, Victoria
When: Saturday, August 10, 9 am to 4 pm
Tickets: $12 for non-members online
Upper Fort Street-Fest
Join the fun at a lively block party featuring live music, local vendors, and family-friendly activities.
Where: Fort St. between Cook and Vancouver streets
When: Saturday, August 10, 11 am to 5 pm
Tickets: Free
OK, Dope Crowd Work Show at the Mint
Participation is encouraged at this rambunctious improvised comedy show featuring comedians Nash Park and Alex Forman. Join the fun!
Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria
When: Friday, April 12; doors at 8 pm
Tickets: $20 online