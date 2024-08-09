7 awesome things to do in Victoria this weekend: August 9 to 11

The fun doesn’t end just because the long weekend is over, Victoria!

This weekend is packed with amazing comedy, live music, and a variety of festivals. Here are seven awesome events to check out this weekend.

The second weekend of the Phillips’ fest takes place between Friday, August 9, and Sunday, August 11. Earl Sweatshirt, Black Pumas, and Jungle will headline.

Where: 2000 Government Street, Victoria

When: Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11

Tickets: 105 to $271

Pablo Cardenas and his band are bringing another fantastic Latin funk night to Victoria.

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, August 10; starts at 8:30 pm

Tickets: $25.50 online or $30 at the door

It’s a race! No, it’s a music festival! No, it’s a food truck fest! Well, it’s actually all of the above. It’s the Victoria Dragon Boat Festival! Head to the downtown Inner Harbour’s Ship Point for exciting races, delicious food, and live music on Friday and Saturday, all day long.

Where: Inner Harbour, Ship Point, Victoria

When: Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10

Tickets: Free

Movies like The Breakfast Club, Stand By Me, or Plan 9 from Outer Space will play for free in Beacon Hill Park on Saturdays in August until August 24.

Where: Beacon Hill Park (Cameron Bandshell), Victoria

When: Friday, August 9, 9 to 11 pm

Tickets: Free

Head out to the Gardens at HCP for a stroll among beautiful gardens, along with vendors, food trucks, art, and live music.

Where: 505 Quayle Road, The Gardens at HCP, Victoria

When: Saturday, August 10, 9 am to 4 pm

Tickets: $12 for non-members online

Join the fun at a lively block party featuring live music, local vendors, and family-friendly activities.

Where: Fort St. between Cook and Vancouver streets

When: Saturday, August 10, 11 am to 5 pm

Tickets: Free

Participation is encouraged at this rambunctious improvised comedy show featuring comedians Nash Park and Alex Forman. Join the fun!

Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria

When: Friday, April 12; doors at 8 pm

Tickets: $20 online