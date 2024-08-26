7 awesome events in Victoria this week: August 26 to 30

Hey hey, Victoria! Another week brings more exciting things to do in our beautiful city.
While the weather might be hinting at an early fall, those summer vibes are still going strong.
This week is packed with opportunities for laughter—check out the events below and get ready for some fun!
Victoria Fringe Festival
View this post on Instagram
There are so many incredible shows happening this week at nine different venues. World-class performances at a bargain price! The arts are thriving, and you deserve to see them at Fr!nge.
Where: Venues across Victoria
When: August 21 to September 1
Tickets: Prices vary; see programming here
Helado Negro at Upstairs Cabaret
View this post on Instagram
Helado Negro is a singer-songwriter who sings bilingual in English and Spanish and explores Latinx identity in his songs, drawing from his upbringing in South Florida as the child of Ecuadoran immigrants.
When: Thursday, August 29; doors at 8 pm
Tickets: $29.50 + fees
East West Mural Fest
View this post on Instagram
All week, different painting and art events, as well as a tour of brand-new murals all around Esquimalt, will be happening. Click this link to see the map.
Where: Various streets around Esquimalt
When: August 18 to September 2
Tickets: Free!
Touchdown Pacific Festival
View this post on Instagram
Victoria will experience a three-day football event leading up to the Lions/Redblack game. The three-day event will feature an appearance by the Grey Cup, musical entertainment, food and beverages, and meet-and-greet sessions with players from the Lions and Redblacks.
Where: Ship’s Point Inner Harbour
When: Thursday, August 29 and Friday, August 30, from noon to 7 pm
Tickets: Free; RSVP here
Dan Duvall and Friends at Heckler’s
View this post on Instagram
Dan Duvall and all of his funniest friends are taking over Hecklers for a hilarious night of Victoria comedy.
Where: 123 Gorge Road East, Victoria
When: Thursday, August 29; starts at 8 pm
Tickets: $15 online or at the door
Second City Improv at the Sticky Wicket
View this post on Instagram
Garden City Improv and Second City Improv Toronto are teaming up for this rip-roaring, hilarious improv show at the Maple Room in the Sticky Wicket.
Where: 919 Douglas Street, Victoria
When: Friday, August 30; starts at 7:30 pm
Tickets: By donation
Girls Night Comedy at the Mint
View this post on Instagram
An all-women lineup featuring Syd Bosel and Rosa Graham is hosted by the always hilarious Alex Forman, part of the awesome OK, Dope duo.
Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria
When: Friday, August 30; starts at 8 pm
Tickets: $15 online