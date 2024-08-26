7 awesome events in Victoria this week: August 26 to 30

Hey hey, Victoria! Another week brings more exciting things to do in our beautiful city.

While the weather might be hinting at an early fall, those summer vibes are still going strong.

This week is packed with opportunities for laughter—check out the events below and get ready for some fun!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Intrepid Theatre (@intrepidtheatre)

There are so many incredible shows happening this week at nine different venues. World-class performances at a bargain price! The arts are thriving, and you deserve to see them at Fr!nge.

Where: Venues across Victoria

When: August 21 to September 1

Tickets: Prices vary; see programming here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helado Negro (@heladonegro)

Helado Negro is a singer-songwriter who sings bilingual in English and Spanish and explores Latinx identity in his songs, drawing from his upbringing in South Florida as the child of Ecuadoran immigrants.

Where: 15 Bastion Square, Victoria

When: Thursday, August 29; doors at 8 pm

Tickets: $29.50 + fees : Thursday, August 29; doors at 8 pm

East West Mural Fest View this post on Instagram A post shared by ECAH (@esquimaltartgallery) All week, different painting and art events, as well as a tour of brand-new murals all around Esquimalt, will be happening. Click this link to see the map. Where: Various streets around Esquimalt

When: August 18 to September 2

Tickets: Free! Touchdown Pacific Festival View this post on Instagram A post shared by BC Lions (@bclions_official) Victoria will experience a three-day football event leading up to the Lions/Redblack game. The three-day event will feature an appearance by the Grey Cup, musical entertainment, food and beverages, and meet-and-greet sessions with players from the Lions and Redblacks. Where: Ship’s Point Inner Harbour

When: Thursday, August 29 and Friday, August 30, from noon to 7 pm

Tickets: Free; RSVP here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Duvall (@danduvallcomedy)

Dan Duvall and all of his funniest friends are taking over Hecklers for a hilarious night of Victoria comedy.

Where: 123 Gorge Road East, Victoria

When: Thursday, August 29; starts at 8 pm

Tickets: $15 online or at the door

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Matviw (@gardencityimprovbc)

Garden City Improv and Second City Improv Toronto are teaming up for this rip-roaring, hilarious improv show at the Maple Room in the Sticky Wicket.

Where: 919 Douglas Street, Victoria

When: Friday, August 30; starts at 7:30 pm

Tickets: By donation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nash Park (@ok_dope_)

An all-women lineup featuring Syd Bosel and Rosa Graham is hosted by the always hilarious Alex Forman, part of the awesome OK, Dope duo.

Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria

When: Friday, August 30; starts at 8 pm

Tickets: $15 online