Real EstateArchitecture & DesignUrbanized

Yurt with stunning views of Ucluelet hits the market for $800k

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
Oct 22 2024, 9:09 pm
Yurt with stunning views of Ucluelet hits the market for $800k
RE/MAX Mid-Island Realty

Ready to embrace your inner (but slightly wealthier) hippie? This cedar-crafted yurt that just hit the market in Ucluelet might be your perfect coastal getaway.

A yurt, if you’re unfamiliar, is a tent-like structure which originated in Central Asia and is now often built with modern materials and used as eco-friendly homes or vacation cottages with amenities. Yurts tend to blur line between outdoor and indoor settings to encourage a stronger, more continuous connection with nature.

yurt ucluelet

RE/MAX Mid-Island Realty

Constructed from cedar, this cottage (listed for  $798,000) offers a lofted primary bedroom, a second bedroom, a main-floor bathroom, and a gorgeous patio. The 560 sq. ft. yurt home, built in 2017, has been newly subdivided and now sits on its own title. It stands alongside recently built cabins in the Ucluelet area.

yurt-ucluelet

RE/MAX Mid-Island Realty

yurt-ucluelet

RE/MAX Mid-Island Realty

In terms of location, the property offers direct access to the Wild Pacific Trail, which provides panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and the Ucluelet Lighthouse. Nearby Terrace Beach and Little Beach are popular spots for kayaking, paddleboarding, and free diving. Plus, if you’re looking for a surf, it’s a short drive to Florencia Bay.

yurt-ucluelet

REMAX

With Ucluelet’s growing reputation as a tourist destination, this property at 1015 Peninsula Road could appeal to those interested in either a personal retreat or an investment opportunity.

Check out the full listing here.

GET MORE VICTORIA NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop