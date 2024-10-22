Yurt with stunning views of Ucluelet hits the market for $800k

Constructed from cedar, this cottage (listed for $798,000) offers a lofted primary bedroom, a second bedroom, a main-floor bathroom, and a gorgeous patio. The 560 sq. ft. yurt home, built in 2017, has been newly subdivided and now sits on its own title. It stands alongside recently built cabins in the Ucluelet area.

In terms of location, the property offers direct access to the Wild Pacific Trail, which provides panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and the Ucluelet Lighthouse. Nearby Terrace Beach and Little Beach are popular spots for kayaking, paddleboarding, and free diving. Plus, if you’re looking for a surf, it’s a short drive to Florencia Bay.

With Ucluelet’s growing reputation as a tourist destination, this property at 1015 Peninsula Road could appeal to those interested in either a personal retreat or an investment opportunity.

Check out the full listing here.