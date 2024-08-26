FoodFood TrucksFood News

Top Rope Birria brings mouthwatering tacos to Vancouver Island

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
Aug 26 2024, 6:21 pm
Top Rope Birria brings mouthwatering tacos to Vancouver Island
Courtesy Top Rope Birria

Top Rope Birria, Vancouver’s “OG” spot for Birria-style tacos, will have a temporary home in Nanoose Bay near Nanaimo this month.

The purveyor of crispy, cheesy, meaty taco goodness is taking up shop at Springford Farm in Nanoose Bay every Saturday in August and September from 11:30 am to 4 pm (or until they sell out of tacos).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Top Rope Birria (@birriayvr)

“Stoked to say that after a very successful few weeks of soft opening, we are officially licensed and ready to rock on Vancouver island!” the birria taco spot said on its Instagram.

Guests can look forward to additional items like quesadillas, a nacho bar, and Mexican-spiced candy. A grand opening post with exciting giveaways will be announced this week, just in time for the upcoming service.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Top Rope Birria (@birriayvr)

Birria tacos (or Quesabirria tacos) are traditionally made from juicy, tender, and flavourful beef or goat meat and cheese.

Top Rope’s Birria tacos are beef and come with consommé for dipping. For an additional charge, you can opt for a cheese skirt, pickled veggies, chips, and salsa.

Top Rope Birria Pop-Up

Where: 1934 NW Bay Road, Nanoose Bay

Instagram

GET MORE VICTORIA NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Ryan HookRyan Hook
+ Dished
+ Food Trucks
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop