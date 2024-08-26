Top Rope Birria, Vancouver’s “OG” spot for Birria-style tacos, will have a temporary home in Nanoose Bay near Nanaimo this month.

The purveyor of crispy, cheesy, meaty taco goodness is taking up shop at Springford Farm in Nanoose Bay every Saturday in August and September from 11:30 am to 4 pm (or until they sell out of tacos).

“Stoked to say that after a very successful few weeks of soft opening, we are officially licensed and ready to rock on Vancouver island!” the birria taco spot said on its Instagram.

Guests can look forward to additional items like quesadillas, a nacho bar, and Mexican-spiced candy. A grand opening post with exciting giveaways will be announced this week, just in time for the upcoming service.

Birria tacos (or Quesabirria tacos) are traditionally made from juicy, tender, and flavourful beef or goat meat and cheese.

Top Rope’s Birria tacos are beef and come with consommé for dipping. For an additional charge, you can opt for a cheese skirt, pickled veggies, chips, and salsa.

Where: 1934 NW Bay Road, Nanoose Bay

