Tofino's Wine and Dine is back and bringing a Michelin-ranked chef

Wine and food is like John and Paul or Penn and Teller — even better together. Tofino’s Wine and Dine event perfectly embodies this harmonious pairing.

Set against the backdrop of Mackenzie Beach at Best Western Plus Tin Wis Resort, the Tofino Wine and Dine event is back for its second year featuring up to 100 industry presenters, restaurants, vineyards, distilleries, and breweries.

This wine festival spans two days — from June 1 and 2 — with the first dedicated to locally sourced West Coast seafood prepared by talented local chefs and the second showcasing globally acclaimed chefs from around the world.

“Their expertise and passion for culinary excellence will undoubtedly elevate the experience for our guests.” said event co-organizer Ronnie Lee.

On Day 1, attendees can anticipate culinary experiences from local Vancouver Island chefs such as Nick Nutting from Wolf in the Fog, Clayton Fontaine from The Pointe Restaurant at the Wickaninnish Inn, Shaun Snelling from Long Beach Lodge Resort, and Raphael Ouellet from Taste of Tofino.

On Day 2, it will showcase smoked meats, spirits, and cocktails from internationally renowned chefs.

The culinary delights will come from the likes of Bruce Kalman, recognized by James Beard and acclaimed on The Food Network; Lawrence LaPianta, a Bib Gourmand recipient from the Michelin Guide; and John Bates, the mastermind behind Intersteller BBQ in Texas.

Plus, there will be more from talents like Nicole Gomes, Johnny Bridge, Robert Belcham, and Karl Gregg.

Tickets for the 2nd annual Tofino Wine and Dine event are now on sale via the official website.

Tofino Wine and Dine

Where: 1119 Pacific Rim Highway, Tofino

When: June 1 and 2

Tickets: Start at $169.13 online