7 awesome things to do this week in Victoria: February 26 to March 1

Each week, this is a jam-packed party with DJs Jay Somethin’ and Levi spinning some of the best bangers from the ’90s and early 2000s. This event always has a lineup so make sure you get there early!

When: Mondays, doors at 9:30 pm

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria

Admission: $5

Whether you’re looking to express yourself on stage or take in some local talent, Pete’s Variety Show on Monday nights at Herald Street Brew Works is your best bet. Sign-up starts at 6 pm (and it tends to get full). From comedy and music to performance art or poetry, the night always shapes up to be something unique and fantastic. Not only that, but you can enjoy it all in one of Chinatown’s best breweries: Herald Street Brew Works.

When: Mondays; sign-up at 6 pm, show starts at 7 pm

Where: 506 Herald Street, Victoria

Admission: Free

Cheap Tuesdays at the movies

It’s time for a $10 movie, and you’ve got some…interesting…choices.

The hot? Capitol 6 is playing Oscar-nominated films Poor Things, American Fiction, and The Zone of Interest; while, Cineplex Odeon is playing the new Coen Brother movie Drive-Away Dolls starring Margaret Qualley, from Netflix’s Maid, which was filmed in Victoria.

The not? Capitol 6 is also playing the critically panned Madame Web, which is bound to be a laugh riot (if bad movies are your thing). Check out the movie listings at Capitol 6 here and Cineplex here.

This event was so popular earlier this month, that a second was needed!

Head to the Victoria Events Centre and sing the songs of Taylor Swift. Whatever skill level you are, it doesn’t matter — this space is for everyone! Learn simple harmonies and enjoy the power of a choir.

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

When: Monday, February 26, doors at 7:30 pm

Admission: $7.50

Set in Victoria, As Above is a Belfry-commissioned play that centers on Jo, a once-prominent botanist and now eight-year-sober woman rebuilding her life. After a sudden phone call from her estranged daughter, Jo embarks on a journey to uncomplicate her life.

When: Now until March 8

Time: Tuesdays to Sundays

Where: 1291 Gladstone Avenue, Victoria

Tickets: Tickets are pay-what-you-want; available here

Dust off your musical IQ and head to Darcy’s Pub downtown for a night of blood-boiling musical bingo. Every Wednesday, test your musical knowledge by identifying some of the most popular — as well as the more obscure — songs of the past and present.

When: February 28

Time: Starts at 8 pm

Where: 1127 Wharf Street, Victoria

Tickets: Free

If you’re a local musician looking to try out some new material or see how your songs sound in front of an audience, there’s no better place to be than this open mic. The Hermann’s Jazz Club community has always supported local musicians, big and small.

When: February 28, 2024

Time: Doors at 6:30 pm, starts at 7 pm

Where: 753 View Street, Victoria

Tickets: Free