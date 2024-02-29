7 fun things to do in Victoria this weekend: March 1 to 3

It’s a big weekend in the city for comedy, tribute bands, and a Victoria folk duo. Plus, if you like craft beer, you’re definitely going to love all the events going on for Victoria Beer Week.

So, if that rainy weather persists, we’ve got you covered (well, technically the venues will have you covered, but you get it!).

Check it out!

OK, Dope has put together an all-female lineup of stand-up comics featuring Alex Forman, Amy Walsh, and more, this Friday at The Mint.

Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria

When: Friday, March 1; starts at 8 pm

Admission: $20 online or at the door.

Victoria folk-pop duo Ocie Elliot (Jon Middleton and Sierra Lundy) are playing a doubleheader at the Royal Theatre this Friday and Saturday in support of the band’s fall EP, Know the Night.

Where: 805 Broughton Street, Victoria

When: March 1 and 2, music starts at 8 pm

Admission: $30.75 online.

Victoria Beer Week will celebrate the region’s breweries by going from brewery to brewery, then concluding with a 10th birthday bash at the Victoria Press Building from 7 to 10 pm. Here’s how the week will shape up.

Where: Breweries across Victoria

When: From March 1 to March 9

Admission: Varies by event.

LA-based duo Sunday Scaries brings their brand of hyperactive, frenetic, and addictive dance floor sounds to conquer the Capital Ballroom this Friday night.

Where: 850 Yates Street, Victoria

When: Friday, March 1; doors at 8 pm

Admission: $20 online, $25 at the door.

Vancouver-based prog-funk quintet Brass Camel kicks off their cross-Canada tour with Victoria band Posh Coat at the Victoria Events Centre this Friday.

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria,

When: Friday, March 2; doors at 8 pm

Admission: $20 online

The pioneers of psychobilly music, The Cramps, will be honoured at Saanich’s Phoenix Bar & Grill on Saturday night, as well as Norwegian rock band Turbonegro and heavy metal legends Danzig.

Where: 3944 Quadra Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, March 2; doors at 8 pm

Admission: $15 at the door

Check out TNT, a Bon Scott-era AC/DC tribute band playing at Upstairs Hermann’s this Saturday.

Where: 753 View Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, March 2; doors at 9 pm

Admission: $20 advanced tickets, $25 at the door