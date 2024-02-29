7 fun things to do in Victoria this weekend: March 1 to 3

It’s a big weekend in the city for comedy, tribute bands, and a Victoria folk duo. Plus, if you like craft beer, you’re definitely going to love all the events going on for Victoria Beer Week.
So, if that rainy weather persists, we’ve got you covered (well, technically the venues will have you covered, but you get it!).
Check it out!
Girls Night at the Mint
OK, Dope has put together an all-female lineup of stand-up comics featuring Alex Forman, Amy Walsh, and more, this Friday at The Mint.
Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria
When: Friday, March 1; starts at 8 pm
Admission: $20 online or at the door.
Ocie Elliot at the Royal Theatre
Victoria folk-pop duo Ocie Elliot (Jon Middleton and Sierra Lundy) are playing a doubleheader at the Royal Theatre this Friday and Saturday in support of the band’s fall EP, Know the Night.
Where: 805 Broughton Street, Victoria
When: March 1 and 2, music starts at 8 pm
Admission: $30.75 online.
Victoria Beer Week
Victoria Beer Week will celebrate the region’s breweries by going from brewery to brewery, then concluding with a 10th birthday bash at the Victoria Press Building from 7 to 10 pm. Here’s how the week will shape up.
Where: Breweries across Victoria
When: From March 1 to March 9
Admission: Varies by event.
Sunday Scaries at Capital Ballroom
LA-based duo Sunday Scaries brings their brand of hyperactive, frenetic, and addictive dance floor sounds to conquer the Capital Ballroom this Friday night.
Where: 850 Yates Street, Victoria
When: Friday, March 1; doors at 8 pm
Admission: $20 online, $25 at the door.
Brass Camel at the Victoria Events Centre
Vancouver-based prog-funk quintet Brass Camel kicks off their cross-Canada tour with Victoria band Posh Coat at the Victoria Events Centre this Friday.
Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria,
When: Friday, March 2; doors at 8 pm
Admission: $20 online
The Cramps Tribute at Phoenix Bar & Grill
The pioneers of psychobilly music, The Cramps, will be honoured at Saanich’s Phoenix Bar & Grill on Saturday night, as well as Norwegian rock band Turbonegro and heavy metal legends Danzig.
Where: 3944 Quadra Street, Victoria
When: Saturday, March 2; doors at 8 pm
Admission: $15 at the door
TNT’s Bon Scott Revue at Upstairs Hermann’s
Check out TNT, a Bon Scott-era AC/DC tribute band playing at Upstairs Hermann’s this Saturday.
Where: 753 View Street, Victoria
When: Saturday, March 2; doors at 9 pm
Admission: $20 advanced tickets, $25 at the door