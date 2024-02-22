10 awesome things to do in Victoria this weekend: February 23 to 25

It’s a packed weekend full of some amazing events! From Juno Award-winning singer-songwriters to improv comedians, this city is brimming with talent this weekend.
Check out some of our favourites.
William Prince at the McPherson Playhouse
William Prince, a Juno Award-winning singer-songwriter, channels emotionally resonant experiences through his music. Hailing from the Peguis First Nation of Manitoba. Prince is a life-long musician inspired by icons like Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, and his own father—a preacher and musician.
When: Friday, February 23, doors at 8 pm
Where: 3 Centennial Square, Victoria
Tickets: $60, purchase here
Sam Roberts Band at the Capital Ballroom
Sam Roberts has been one of the leading voices in Canadiana for the past two decades with hits like “Bridge to Nowhere,” and “Where Have All the Good People Gone?”. Now, he comes to Victoria with his repertoire of rock ‘n’ roll music, and local darlings Miina will open.
When: Friday, February 23, doors at 7 pm, music at 8 pm
Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets: $40 + fees, purchase here
Dominique Fils-Aimé at Wicket Hall
Dominique Fils-Aimé, a Montreal-based soul singer-songwriter of Haitian descent, is a Juno award-winner and Polaris Music Prize finalist infusing her music and heritage into a pastiche of African-American musical culture.
Where: 919 Douglas Street, Victoria
Tickets: $38.50 + fees, purchase here
Mind Garden at Capital Ballroom
Welcome to one of the premier electronic music shows in Victoria: Mind Garden. This Saturday’s show will have experimental low end frequencies from DJs Anna Morgan, Little Snake, Looting, and Zonida. It’ll be a mix of Latin and Afro-Caribbean rhythms mixed with bass, ambient, and dub music, bound to get your heart beating.
When: Saturday, February 24, doors at 9 pm
Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets: $25, purchase here
Improv Wars at the Mint
OK, Dope is filling its weekly Friday show with Improv Wars. Watch as improvers go against improvers in a battle of wits for a cash prize. Audiences will give a word, and comedians will construct a scene off the cuff. At the end, the audience will secretly vote on who they think the winner is. The team with the most audience votes at the end of the show wins $300.
When: Saturday, February 24, doors at 7 pm
Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria
Tickets: $20, purchase tickets here.
ReLove Market at the Victoria International Marina
Check out this secondhand and vintage clothing sale this weekend! Local curators and fashion enthusiasts will come together with a two-day market featuring local artisans, resellers of secondhand & vintage clothing, and makers of sustainable fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle.
When: Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25, 11 am to 5 pm
Where: 1 Cooperage Place, Victoria
Tickets: Free
Grateful Dead Tribute at the Victoria Event Centre
Canadian Beauty has paid tribute to the legacy of the Grateful Dead since 1999, and the band has done tributes to artists like Neil Young, Bob Dylan, The Band and The Allman Brothers Band in the past. Expect a lot of jamming and a lot of Grateful Dead.
When: Saturday, February 24, music at 10 pm
Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria
Tickets: $30, purchase here
Fox Effect with Ranger at the Mint
Local rock bands Fox Effect and Ranger team up for a sweet evening of wailing guitar solos, booming bass guitar, and sweet rhythms. Check out Fox Effect’s newest five-song EP release live.
When: Saturday, February 25, doors at 7 pm
Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria
Tickets: $20, available here.
Blues Jam at Hermann’s Jazz Club
The Deb Rhymer Blues Band is hosting this late afternoon blues jam at the iconic Hermann’s Jazz Club. Bring an instrument or your voice, and step up to the plate with a fantastic backing band.
When: Sunday, February 26, doors at 4 pm
Where: 753 View Street, Victoria
Tickets: $5 at the door
Dance Temple at the Edelweiss Club
Enjoy a morning and early afternoon of ecstatic dance and community connection in a sacred space in complete silence. There will be music from DJ Cat from the Salt Spring Dance Temple Collective.
Where: 108 Niagara Street, Victoria
Tickets: Sliding scale from $15 to $35, first come, first served; cash only.