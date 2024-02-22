10 awesome things to do in Victoria this weekend: February 23 to 25

It’s a packed weekend full of some amazing events! From Juno Award-winning singer-songwriters to improv comedians, this city is brimming with talent this weekend.

Check out some of our favourites.

William Prince at the McPherson Playhouse

William Prince, a Juno Award-winning singer-songwriter, channels emotionally resonant experiences through his music. Hailing from the Peguis First Nation of Manitoba. Prince is a life-long musician inspired by icons like Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, and his own father—a preacher and musician.

When: Friday, February 23, doors at 8 pm

Where: 3 Centennial Square, Victoria

Tickets: $60, purchase here

Sam Roberts Band at the Capital Ballroom

Sam Roberts has been one of the leading voices in Canadiana for the past two decades with hits like “Bridge to Nowhere,” and “Where Have All the Good People Gone?”. Now, he comes to Victoria with his repertoire of rock ‘n’ roll music, and local darlings Miina will open.

When: Friday, February 23, doors at 7 pm, music at 8 pm

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: $40 + fees, purchase here

Dominique Fils-Aimé at Wicket Hall

Dominique Fils-Aimé, a Montreal-based soul singer-songwriter of Haitian descent, is a Juno award-winner and Polaris Music Prize finalist infusing her music and heritage into a pastiche of African-American musical culture.