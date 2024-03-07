8 awesome things to do this weekend: March 8 to 10

Victoria is one of the most happening places for concerts, comedians, and talented women this weekend.

Plus, celebrate a decade of Victoria’s craft beer scene!

Check it out.

Victoria’s glam rock troubadour is back after a short stint opening for Sam Roberts. Art d’Ecco will transform the Capital Ballroom into a dance-rock party this Friday, along with openers The Projectors.

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

When: Friday, March 8; doors at 8 pm

Tickets: $17.50+ fees online and at the door

Stickybuds is bringing his unique mix of reggae and EDM to his show at Capital Ballroom this Saturday with funk DJ extraordinaire Defunk.

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, March 9; doors at 9 pm

Tickets: $20 to $25 + fees online and at the door

Check out this all-female cast of comedians at the Victoria Event Centre, featuring Jane Stanton (Just For Laughs, The Twilight Zone), Brittany Lyseng (CBC’s The Debaters), and Sophia Johnson (Just For Laughs, Ash vs. the Evil Dead).

When: Friday, March 8; starts at 7 pm

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

Tickets: $27.93 + fees online or at the door

The comedian, TV personality, and New York Times bestselling author is bringing her Little Big B*tch tour to Victoria this Friday.

When: Friday, March 8; doors at 8 pm

Where:1925 Blanshard Street, Victoria

Tickets: $55 to $100 + fees online or at the door

Pinky Patel, the fast-rising TikTok comedian, is bringing her signature brand of comedy to the Royal McPherson this Friday. Patel describes herself as a PTA mom turned creator, comedian, and personality. She began posting comedic videos on social media in October 2020, which soon led to a following of 5.3 million followers on TikTok and over 2 million fans on Facebook and Instagram.

Where: 1005 Broad Street, Victoria

When: Friday, March 8; doors at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $52, available here

The week-long extravaganza ends with Victoria Beer Week’s 10th Birthday Bash at the Victoria Press Building. If it’s anything like its past events, you can expect the main event to include special contests, vendors, live music, and, of course, beer!

Where: 2621 Douglas Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, March 9; 7 pm to 10 pm

Tickets: $45, available here

Test your knowledge on your friends Ross, Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, Monica, and Chandler this Saturday night at the Mint in downtown Victoria.

Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, March 9; starts at 7 pm

Tickets: $12 online or at the door

Enjoy the Greater Victoria Festival Society’s sixth annual Irish Hooley, where you can enjoy this classic Irish tradition (i.e. listening to traditional Irish music and drinking Irish whiskey) on Sunday afternoon.

Where: Sunday, March 10; starts at noon

When: 1200 Government Street, Victoria

Tickets: $75 at the door