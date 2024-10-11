9 awesome events in Victoria this Thanksgiving long weekend
Thanksgiving weekend is here, and what a great weekend it’s shaping up to be for gathering with family, eating food, and celebrating the autumn season.
You can choose from a marathon (perfect for burning off that Thanksgiving feast), concerts to dance at, drag shows, cidery and orchard events, autumn festivals, or hockey games.
There’s no shortage of exciting activities to enjoy this holiday weekend — check out nine of them below.
Royal Victoria Marathon
View this post on Instagram
Catch the Royal Victoria Marathon weekend with races including the marathon, half marathon, 8K, and more, featuring new events like the Team Challenge and elite runners from around the world.
When: Saturday and Sunday, October 12 and 13; all day
Where: Government Building, Downtown Victoria
Tickets: Free; register here
Apple Harvest Fest and Vintage Emporium
View this post on Instagram
Join the Ross Bay Villa Historic House Museum for its annual celebration of the harvest season with delicious homemade apple treats and a variety of vintage vendors.
When: Saturday, October 12; from 10 am to 2 pm
Where: Ross Bay Villa Historic House Museum — across from Ross Bay Cemetery
Victoria Royals vs. Wenatchee Wild
View this post on Instagram
Catch a hockey game (no, not the Canucks) in Victoria when the WHL’s Victoria Royals take on the Wenatchee Wild.
When: Friday, October 11; starts at 7 pm
Where: Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, 1925 Blanshard Street, Victoria
Tickets: Prices vary by seat selection; purchase online
Lemon live at the Capital Ballroom
View this post on Instagram
Drag Race winner and global fan favourite LEMON brings The After Party Tour to Victoria! She’s joined by Vivian Vanderpuss, Honey Dewme, and Sylvester Stalleto for a night of unforgettable performances.
When: Friday, October 11; starts at 9 pm
Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets: $25 to $50 + fees
Community Market at the Orchard
View this post on Instagram
Join the Junction Orchard for an awesome market featuring delicious food, handmade goods, activities, and, of course, cider.
When: Saturday, October 12; from 11 am to 4 pm (Tasting Room open until 6 pm)
Where: 273 Prospect Lake Road, Victoria
Tickets: Free entry
A.Skillz live at Lucky Bar
View this post on Instagram
UK DJ A.Skillz will headline Lucky Bar this Saturday with support from Illvis Freshly, Mt.Doyle, and Wave Dalton.
When: Sunday, October 13; starts at 8 pm
Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets: $25 + fees
Theatresports Improv
View this post on Instagram
Victoria’s top improvisers face off in a hilarious competition where the audience chooses the winner! Get ready for unpredictable fun and laughs.
When: Saturday, October 12; starts at 8:30 pm
Where: 849 Fort Street, Victoria
Tickets: $25 online
Daddy Issues Comedy Show
View this post on Instagram
Michaela Chung brings her hit show from the Vancouver Fringe Festival to Victoria! Expect wildly relatable stories about dating, microdosing mushrooms, disasters, and hilarity.
When: Sunday, October 13; starts at 7 pm
Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria
Tickets: $15 online
Geordie Kieffer live at Capital Ballroom
View this post on Instagram
Catch Geordie Kieffer live in Victoria for a night of “aggro-pop” and wild, ridiculous times, thanks to Kieffer’s insane stage persona.
When: Saturday, October 12; doors at 9 pm
Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets: $40 for GA; $200 for meet + greet