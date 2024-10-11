9 awesome events in Victoria this Thanksgiving long weekend

Thanksgiving weekend is here, and what a great weekend it’s shaping up to be for gathering with family, eating food, and celebrating the autumn season.

You can choose from a marathon (perfect for burning off that Thanksgiving feast), concerts to dance at, drag shows, cidery and orchard events, autumn festivals, or hockey games.

There’s no shortage of exciting activities to enjoy this holiday weekend — check out nine of them below.

Catch the Royal Victoria Marathon weekend with races including the marathon, half marathon, 8K, and more, featuring new events like the Team Challenge and elite runners from around the world.

When: Saturday and Sunday, October 12 and 13; all day

Where: Government Building, Downtown Victoria

Tickets: Free; register here

Join the Ross Bay Villa Historic House Museum for its annual celebration of the harvest season with delicious homemade apple treats and a variety of vintage vendors.

When: Saturday, October 12; from 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Ross Bay Villa Historic House Museum — across from Ross Bay Cemetery

Catch a hockey game (no, not the Canucks) in Victoria when the WHL’s Victoria Royals take on the Wenatchee Wild.

When: Friday, October 11; starts at 7 pm

Where: Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, 1925 Blanshard Street, Victoria

Tickets: Prices vary by seat selection; purchase online

Drag Race winner and global fan favourite LEMON brings The After Party Tour to Victoria! She’s joined by Vivian Vanderpuss, Honey Dewme, and Sylvester Stalleto for a night of unforgettable performances.

When: Friday, October 11; starts at 9 pm

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: $25 to $50 + fees

Join the Junction Orchard for an awesome market featuring delicious food, handmade goods, activities, and, of course, cider.

When: Saturday, October 12; from 11 am to 4 pm (Tasting Room open until 6 pm)

Where: 273 Prospect Lake Road, Victoria

Tickets: Free entry

UK DJ A.Skillz will headline Lucky Bar this Saturday with support from Illvis Freshly, Mt.Doyle, and Wave Dalton.

When: Sunday, October 13; starts at 8 pm

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: $25 + fees

Victoria’s top improvisers face off in a hilarious competition where the audience chooses the winner! Get ready for unpredictable fun and laughs.

When: Saturday, October 12; starts at 8:30 pm

Where: 849 Fort Street, Victoria

Tickets: $25 online

Michaela Chung brings her hit show from the Vancouver Fringe Festival to Victoria! Expect wildly relatable stories about dating, microdosing mushrooms, disasters, and hilarity.

When: Sunday, October 13; starts at 7 pm

Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria

Tickets: $15 online

Catch Geordie Kieffer live in Victoria for a night of “aggro-pop” and wild, ridiculous times, thanks to Kieffer’s insane stage persona.

When: Saturday, October 12; doors at 9 pm

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: $40 for GA; $200 for meet + greet