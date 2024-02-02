From a food truck parked in beach lots, Tacofino’s journey of culinary delight continues to unfold. This weekend marks the soft launch of its latest venture – a vibrant 30-seat haven in Langford, nestled within the West Shore Town Centre, next to Westshore Bicycles.

Beyond being a mere eatery, the new Langford location becomes an essential stop, says Tacofino in a release.

“Whether [it’s a] destination after a day hiking Mt. Finlayson, a fuel stop before heading for some waves at Jordan River or Sombrio Beach, or a get-together after exams at Royal Roads University, it’s going to bring something new and delicious.”

Born as a beloved West Coast Mexican food truck catering to surfers post-wave, Tacofino has always held a coveted spot on every foodie’s bucket list. The expansion only proves how beloved it is, and two more eateries are slated to open in Burnaby and White Rock later this year.

Recently, Tacofino has modernized its brand – refining it to suit downtown cores while effortlessly maintaining a deep connection to its roots with a menu proudly sourced from local ingredients, just like its original food truck. In recent years, Tacofino has spread its culinary magic across downtown Victoria, Vancouver, and Squamish.

Now, it expands deeper into its “spiritual home” on Vancouver Island, as managing partner Mike Dawson said in a release.

Inspired by designer Shiloh Sukkau (who designed Tacofino’s Yaletown and Squamish locations), the new restaurant is a laid-back, natural, and brightly coloured nod to mid-century Mexican resort towns.

The aesthetic and construction are thanks to Tacofino co-founder and creative director Kaeli Robinsong and Edda Creative, who’ve helped design and construct some of Victoria’s most iconic businesses, such as Phillips Brewing, Driftwood Brewery, and Burger Crush.

Expect your favourite menu items to go unchanged, too: roast chicken burritos, yam tacos, and pork gringas galore.

Address: 112-800 Kelly Road, Langford

