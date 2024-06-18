FoodRestaurant Closings

4 Victoria restaurants we’ll miss that closed this spring

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
Jun 18 2024, 6:47 pm
4 Victoria restaurants we’ll miss that closed this spring
@smithspub/Instagram | @chorizoandco/Instagram

It’s tough out there for Victoria’s hospitality industry.

While we love celebrating new restaurants, we’re acutely aware that the restaurant business is a hard business. High rents, inflation, and dried-up COVID-19 relief are some reasons people are opting to close.

The closure of a beloved restaurant not only marks the end of cherished dining experiences but is also a loss to the community.

Here are four closures in Victoria from this past spring.

Chorizo & Co.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chorizo & Co. (@chorizoandco)

Chorizo & Co. will be missed for its tapas-style, larger fare, which ranged from mouth-watering peri-peri pork belly to vegan-friendly fried cauliflower. It was perfect for any occasion, with great cocktails and a great wine and craft beer selection.

Doughnut Vault

The popular donut shop, which operated out of the Victoria Public Market, will close its full-time operations on June 29. However, the owner says he is fulfilling the remaining orders and is open to doing pop-ups in the future.

Bear & Joey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bear & Joey (@bearandjoeycafe)

Bear & Joey was opened in May 2020 and was started by Peter Wood, who grew up in Sydney, Australia. The popular cafe cited a few external factors for the closure, such as the impact of COVID-19 and economic challenges. It will be missed for its awesome brunch items and many community events.

Smith’s Pub

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Smiths Pub (@smithspub)

Smith’s Pub was one of Victoria’s hippest and most popular pubs among locals since 2006. The darkened pub at 777 Courtney Street was a go-to spot for a lot of locals looking for a casual pub away from the tourist spots. It often had trivia nights, DJs, an awesome list of artisanal gins, great food, and a hearty list of craft beer.

GET MORE VICTORIA NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Ryan HookRyan Hook
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Closings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop