4 Victoria restaurants we’ll miss that closed this spring

It’s tough out there for Victoria’s hospitality industry.

While we love celebrating new restaurants, we’re acutely aware that the restaurant business is a hard business. High rents, inflation, and dried-up COVID-19 relief are some reasons people are opting to close.

The closure of a beloved restaurant not only marks the end of cherished dining experiences but is also a loss to the community.

Here are four closures in Victoria from this past spring.

Chorizo & Co.

Chorizo & Co. will be missed for its tapas-style, larger fare, which ranged from mouth-watering peri-peri pork belly to vegan-friendly fried cauliflower. It was perfect for any occasion, with great cocktails and a great wine and craft beer selection.

Doughnut Vault

The popular donut shop, which operated out of the Victoria Public Market, will close its full-time operations on June 29. However, the owner says he is fulfilling the remaining orders and is open to doing pop-ups in the future.

Bear & Joey

Bear & Joey was opened in May 2020 and was started by Peter Wood, who grew up in Sydney, Australia. The popular cafe cited a few external factors for the closure, such as the impact of COVID-19 and economic challenges. It will be missed for its awesome brunch items and many community events.

Smith’s Pub

Smith’s Pub was one of Victoria’s hippest and most popular pubs among locals since 2006. The darkened pub at 777 Courtney Street was a go-to spot for a lot of locals looking for a casual pub away from the tourist spots. It often had trivia nights, DJs, an awesome list of artisanal gins, great food, and a hearty list of craft beer.