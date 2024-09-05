EventsSummerConcerts

Paula Abdul "Straight Up" cancels Canadian tour, including Victoria kickoff

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
Sep 5 2024, 5:16 pm
Paula Abdul’s highly anticipated Canadian tour, which was set to kick off in Victoria on September 25, has been cancelled.

The pop icon announced the cancellation on social media.

 

The “Opposites Attract” singer was scheduled to perform alongside fellow ’80s stars Taylor Dayne and Tiffany across 21 cities, including smaller BC locations like Dawson Creek, Penticton, and Prince George, as well as major stops in Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, and Ottawa.

Abdul had an eventful summer, headlining a major tour with New Kids on the Block that spanned nearly 50 dates.

 

However, she recently revealed on social media that a medical issue requiring surgery and an extended recovery period will prevent her from continuing with the tour.

“I’ve received targeted injections that will allow me temporary relief, but the demands of an entire tour is a different story,” Abdul wrote.

“One of my injuries requires a minor procedure followed by a six to eight week recovery time, which will unfortunately prevent me from proceeding with the Straight Up! To Canada tour.”

Abdul also reassured fans that refunds will be issued for all tickets. Despite the tour cancellation, her three-night concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles this September appear to remain on the schedule.

Ryan is the Staff Writer for Daily Hive Victoria. He is an award-nominated journalist with bylines in publications such as VICE World News, Capital Daily, and the Globe and Mail, with appearances on Real Talk with Ryan Jespersen and The Big Story. This past summer, he hosted and produced his own television show for OPTIK TV. Catch him at the centre of all things fun and food in Victoria and around Vancouver Island.

