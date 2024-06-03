OSO Cookies & Donuts will open in downtown Victoria this weekend
A pop-up bakery that has operated in the Victoria Public Market since 2022 will finally have a permanent spot in downtown Victoria starting this Saturday.
Operating out of the Bay Centre, OSO Cookie & Donuts is the passion project of couple Claudia Roman and Matthew Dupee.
For those who’ve never had the pleasure of trying OSO, the small-batch bakery produces creative baked goods such as crolls, gourmet donuts, and treat-topped cookies.
OSO’s grand opening will be this Saturday, June 8 from 10 am to 6 pm in the Bay Centre’s fourth-floor food terrace.
The Victoria Public Market — a test kitchen for many budding entrepreneurs — has always been a key factor and space for many growing businesses in Victoria, including the Victoria Pie Company and the Bikery.
OSO, in particular, is known for its weekly concoctions, so every time you go, you know you’re getting something one-of-a-kind. Stock up!
OSO Cookies & Donuts Grand Opening
Where: 1150 Douglas Street, Victoria
When: Saturday, June 8 from 10 am to 6 pm