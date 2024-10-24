13 amazing concerts to check out in Victoria this November

Join us for an unforgettable night with Queen Priyanka, the first winner of Canada’s Drag Race! Prepare for a dazzling performance at the Capital Ballroom, where the energy will be as fierce as her looks. When: Friday, November 1; doors at 8 pm; show at 9 pm

Where: Capital Ballroom, 858 Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: $22.50 to $52.50 + applicable fees Tommy Tiernan live View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy Tiernan (@officialtommedian) Join acclaimed Irish comedian Tommy Tiernan for an evening of laughter as he brings his unique brand of humour to the Royal Theatre. Expect a wild, uninhibited, and fiercely physical display of stand-up featuring a madcap parade of characters, memories, and ridiculous flights of fancy. When: November 5; starts at 7 pm

Where: Royal Theatre, 805 Broughton Street, Victoria

Tickets: Starting at $66.50

Join us on November 8 at Capital Ballroom for an unforgettable evening of emo and pop punk classics, hosted by poor sport and featuring members of Acres of Lions, Northcote, Love Outlier, Razorvoice, and many more.

When: Friday, November 8; starts at 8 pm

Where: Capital Ballroom, Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: $25 + applicable fees

You’ve never seen Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia quite like this before. Miami’s sassiest seniors are back in all their glory in the 18+, adults-only performance.

When: November 9 to 10; various times

Where: McPherson Playhouse, 3 Centennial Square, Victoria

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Get ready for a night of country music as Washboard Union brings their Grab the Wheel & Go Tour to Upstairs with special guest Tony Stevens. Don’t miss this chance to catch the award-winning band live!

When: Saturday, November 9, from 7 pm to 10 pm

Where: Upstairs, 15 Bastion Square, Victoria

Tickets: $38.61