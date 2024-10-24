13 amazing concerts to check out in Victoria this November
Don’t let November feel like the shoulder season for events — Victoria’s lineup is packed with incredible performances!
From iconic Canadian musicians to world-renowned comedians and electric dance nights, the city is buzzing with amazing performers.
Check out these 13 must-see events!
Michael Bernard Fitzgerald
Join Michael Bernard Fitzgerald, along with Michaela Slinger for an evening of soulful melodies and introspective lyrics at the Capital Ballroom. In 2024, Fitzgerald returned with his sixth studio album, Horizon Lines, a poignant exploration of self-discovery and a worthy follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2020 LP, Love Valley.
When: Thursday, November 14; doors at 8 pm
Where: Capital Ballroom, 858 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets: $30 online
Flux Pavilion
Experience an electrifying night with Flux Pavilion, a pioneering figure in the dubstep scene. Get ready to dance the night away at Capital Ballroom as he brings his unique blend of bass-heavy beats and captivating visuals.
When: Saturday, November 16; doors at 9 pm
Where: Capital Ballroom, 858 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets: $31.49 to $73.49 + applicable fees
Death From Above 1979
Join the Canadian rock duo Death From Above 1979 as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album, You’re a Woman, I’m a Machine. Get ready for a mind-melting experience from two of the best in show!
When: Sunday, November 17; doors at 7 pm
Where: Capital Ballroom, 858 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets: $49.50 + applicable fees
Jann Arden Christmas
Celebrate the holidays with Alberta’s own Jann Arden as she puts her unique spin on the classics you know and love, featured on her 2015 release A Jann Arden Christmas.
When: November 19, 7:30 pm
Where: Royal Theatre, 805 Broughton Street, Victoria
Tickets: Starting at $74
CLASSIFIED: Welcome to the Maritimes Tour
Join CLASSIFIED, one of Canada’s most purveying hip-hop voices, as he celebrates Canada’s East Coast on the Welcome to the Maritimes Tour.
When: Friday, November 22; doors at 8 pm; show at 9 pm
Where: Capital Ballroom, 858 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets: $36.50 + applicable fees
Becky Prokova & Band: Album Release
Join singer-songwriter Becky Prokova and her band as she unveils her two-year labour of love, Uncover. Prokova’s music captures themes of rebirth, resilience, and finding joy within grief.
When: Friday, November 22, 7 pm
Where: Hermann’s Jazz Club, 753 View Street, Victoria
Tickets: $25 + fees
Corb Lund Solo Acoustic Show
Catch Corb Lund in a rare solo acoustic performance with two opportunities to experience his authentic sound — an early show and a late show. With multiple CCMA, Juno, and international award nominations and wins, Lund is both a cowboy and a punk rocker, all in one.
When: Monday, November 25; doors at 9:30 pm; show at 10:15 pm
Where: Capital Ballroom, 858 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets: $39.50 + applicable fees