EventsFall Events

13 amazing concerts to check out in Victoria this November

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
Oct 24 2024, 9:55 pm
13 amazing concerts to check out in Victoria this November
@officialtommytiernan/Instagram | @df1979/Instagram

Don’t let November feel like the shoulder season for events — Victoria’s lineup is packed with incredible performances!

From iconic Canadian musicians to world-renowned comedians and electric dance nights, the city is buzzing with amazing performers.

Check out these 13 must-see events!

Queen Priyanka

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by queen priyanka (@thequeenpriyanka)

Join us for an unforgettable night with Queen Priyanka, the first winner of Canada’s Drag Race! Prepare for a dazzling performance at the Capital Ballroom, where the energy will be as fierce as her looks.

When: Friday, November 1; doors at 8 pm; show at 9 pm
Where: Capital Ballroom, 858 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets: $22.50 to $52.50 + applicable fees

Tommy Tiernan live

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tommy Tiernan (@officialtommedian)

Join acclaimed Irish comedian Tommy Tiernan for an evening of laughter as he brings his unique brand of humour to the Royal Theatre. Expect a wild, uninhibited, and fiercely physical display of stand-up featuring a madcap parade of characters, memories, and ridiculous flights of fancy.

When: November 5; starts at 7 pm
Where: Royal Theatre, 805 Broughton Street, Victoria
Tickets: Starting at $66.50

Emo Night at Capital Ballroom

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Capital Ballroom (@capitalballrm)

Join us on November 8 at Capital Ballroom for an unforgettable evening of emo and pop punk classics, hosted by poor sport and featuring members of Acres of Lions, Northcote, Love Outlier, Razorvoice, and many more.

When: Friday, November 8; starts at 8 pm
Where: Capital Ballroom, Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets: $25 + applicable fees

The Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue

Golden Girls The Laughs Continue

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue (Submitted)

You’ve never seen Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia quite like this before. Miami’s sassiest seniors are back in all their glory in the 18+, adults-only performance.

When: November 9 to 10; various times
Where: McPherson Playhouse, 3 Centennial Square, Victoria
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Washboard Union

Get ready for a night of country music as Washboard Union brings their Grab the Wheel & Go Tour to Upstairs with special guest Tony Stevens. Don’t miss this chance to catch the award-winning band live!

When: Saturday, November 9, from 7 pm to 10 pm
Where: Upstairs, 15 Bastion Square, Victoria
Tickets: $38.61

Club XCX

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Capital Ballroom (@capitalballrm)

There’s another Charli XCX dance party at Capital Ballroom, and DJs are blasting the best of Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Slayyyter, Troye Sivan, Kim Petras, Chappell Roan, Shygirl, and more!

When: Saturday, September 7; doors at 9 pm
Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets$20 online

Michael Bernard Fitzgerald

Join Michael Bernard Fitzgerald, along with Michaela Slinger for an evening of soulful melodies and introspective lyrics at the Capital Ballroom. In 2024, Fitzgerald returned with his sixth studio album, Horizon Lines, a poignant exploration of self-discovery and a worthy follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2020 LP, Love Valley.

When: Thursday, November 14; doors at 8 pm
Where: Capital Ballroom, 858 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets: $30 online

Flux Pavilion

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Flux Pavilion (@fluxpavilion)

Experience an electrifying night with Flux Pavilion, a pioneering figure in the dubstep scene. Get ready to dance the night away at Capital Ballroom as he brings his unique blend of bass-heavy beats and captivating visuals.

When: Saturday, November 16; doors at 9 pm
Where: Capital Ballroom, 858 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets: $31.49 to $73.49 + applicable fees

Death From Above 1979

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by riley taylor (@larvalungs)

Join the Canadian rock duo Death From Above 1979 as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album, You’re a Woman, I’m a Machine. Get ready for a mind-melting experience from two of the best in show!

When: Sunday, November 17; doors at 7 pm
Where: Capital Ballroom, 858 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets: $49.50 + applicable fees

Jann Arden Christmas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jann Arden (@jannarden)

Celebrate the holidays with Alberta’s own Jann Arden as she puts her unique spin on the classics you know and love, featured on her 2015 release A Jann Arden Christmas.

When: November 19, 7:30 pm
Where: Royal Theatre, 805 Broughton Street, Victoria
Tickets: Starting at $74

CLASSIFIED: Welcome to the Maritimes Tour

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Classified (@classifiedhiphop)

Join CLASSIFIED, one of Canada’s most purveying hip-hop voices, as he celebrates Canada’s East Coast on the Welcome to the Maritimes Tour.

When: Friday, November 22; doors at 8 pm; show at 9 pm
Where: Capital Ballroom, 858 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets: $36.50 + applicable fees

Becky Prokova & Band: Album Release

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Becky Prokova (@beckyprokova)

Join singer-songwriter Becky Prokova and her band as she unveils her two-year labour of love, Uncover. Prokova’s music captures themes of rebirth, resilience, and finding joy within grief.

When: Friday, November 22, 7 pm
Where: Hermann’s Jazz Club, 753 View Street, Victoria
Tickets: $25 + fees

Corb Lund Solo Acoustic Show

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Corb Lund (@corblund)

Catch Corb Lund in a rare solo acoustic performance with two opportunities to experience his authentic sound — an early show and a late show. With multiple CCMA, Juno, and international award nominations and wins, Lund is both a cowboy and a punk rocker, all in one.

When: Monday, November 25; doors at 9:30 pm; show at 10:15 pm
Where: Capital Ballroom, 858 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets: $39.50 + applicable fees

GET MORE VICTORIA NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop