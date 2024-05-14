As if John’s Place needed more lineups: the classic diner on Pandora Avenue is celebrating its 40th anniversary with awesome monthly specials.

“40 years, and I still can’t believe it,” says owner John Cantin. “I’d really like to thank the people of Victoria. It’s been a joy; it’s been my life.”

Over the next six months, leading up to its 40th anniversary in October, John’s Place will feature a different promotion each month.

The first promotion for May is a buy-one-get-one-free offer on bags of John’s Place coffee for $14.

According to John’s Place’s website, Cantin packed up his Volkswagen van and moved from California to Victoria in the late ’70s.

“How could I have imagined that driving down a California highway in a 67 Volkswagen van, rag top down, singing Stevie Wonder hits, would lead me to a small city on an island in Canada,” he wrote.

After working in various restaurants, he decided to open his own place as an homage to old-school diners.

In the early days, another Victoria restaurant legend, Howie Siegel, founder of Pagliacci’s, helped finance the venture. John’s Place was born in October of 1984 and has been open 364 days a year nearly every year since.

“I lived in my office the first six months on a throw-down futon,” Cantin wrote. “I opened at 6 am and sat down at 9 pm, seven days a week. As business would get better I would start to treat myself with a day off or an evening off and finally a weekend away from Victoria.”

The popular diner has long been the go-to spot for many Victoria residents, embodying the classic diner atmosphere with photos of actors, sports memorabilia, and cherished memories of the John’s Place team and family.

Even after almost 40 years, it hasn’t slowed down and the lineups still form every weekend.

Be sure to visit John’s Place for monthly specials leading up to its 40th anniversary in October!

Where: 723 Pandora Avenue, Victoria

Instagram | Facebook | Website