4 Indian restaurants in Victoria you NEED to try
Of all the types of cuisine, Indian food is among the most versatile. Whether you’re craving a cozy comfort meal or looking to enjoy a sophisticated dining experience, it fits the bill perfectly.
Victoria boasts a variety of Indian restaurants that cater to every occasion, so whether you’re in your pajamas or dressed to the nines, there’s a spot for you.
Check out these four Indian restaurants in Victoria you need to try.
Kinu
View this post on Instagram
Kinu, led by Kirn Bawa — the daughter of Narpinder Bawa, the head chef and owner of Sizzling Tandoor — offers a new take on Indian cuisine in Victoria. This Indian tapas restaurant presents each dish as a unique and flavourful experience, redefining elegance in Indian dining.
Where: 3600 Uptown Boulevard #123
Sizzling Tandoor
View this post on Instagram
One of Victoria’s most successful Indian restaurants happens to (unsurprisingly) be one of the best. With its renowned buffet, Sizzling Tandoor has multiple locations around Greater Victoria for you to indulge.
Where: 637 Johnson Street, Victoria; 2955 Phipps Road, Victoria
Biryani Palace
View this post on Instagram
Head to Quadra Village for one of the most authentic Indo-Pakistani meals available in Victoria at a really good cost too!
Where: 2709 Quadra Street, Victoria
Varsha Indian Kitchen
View this post on Instagram
Varsha is one of the trendiest Indian restaurants on this list. It’s low-key and offers plenty of Indian and Indian-fusion options, plus it’s always stocked with local craft beer.
Where: 1600 Government Street #101, Victoria