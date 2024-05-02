Hey Happy celebrates Uptown opening with nine signature drinks

A new coffee spot in Saanich just opened its doors — sorry, window.

Hey Happy opened its kiosk at Uptown Shopping Mall in Saanich this week. It joins the ranks of the beloved Uptown kiosks, including Crust Bakery, Softy’s Ice Cream, and Puerto Vallarta Amigos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hey Happy (@heyhappycoffee)

The new Hey Happy is a smaller location from its Lower Johnson Street location (which has been open since 2014). Hey Happy says it will have a bit of a different menu.

To mark the grand opening, Hey Happy will have nine signature drinks alongside the existing coffee menu, plus breakfast sandwiches, meat/vegan focaccia, parfaits, and a delightful range of in-house baked goods.