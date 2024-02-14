6 fun Family Day events to check out in Victoria

It’s been a few months since Christmas, so it’s time to enjoy some family time again, and there’s no better place to do that than Vancouver Island. Lucky for you, there’s a whole whack of events coming up this Family Day weekend that’ll keep you and your family having fun.
Here are six events you can check out in Victoria this Family Day long weekend.
Malahat SkyWalk
Malahat SkyWalk is offering 50% off tickets during the Family Day long weekend. Plus, check out some live music and a barbeque at the Tower Plaza on Monday afternoon. Word is that Luke, the resident Sasquatch, is coming out of hibernation for a special visit. Plus, you can enjoy some much-needed rest and relaxation at the SkyWalk’s special outdoor fire pit while you enjoy a fresh cone from Softy’s ice cream.
Where: 901 Trans-Canada Highway, Malahat
When: February 19 from 9 am to 5 pm
Tickets: 50% off, purchase here.
Winter Arts Festival
Celebrate Family Day with light, art, and storytelling, at the inaugural Winter Arts Festival. This brand-new festival, put on by the same organizers as Vancouver’s Mural Festival, has a unique mix of art showcases and pop-ups taking place at various venues in downtown Victoria. With sculptures, projection mapping, augmented reality, and live performances, it’s an eclectic mix. Head to Herald Street Brewing at 6 pm on Monday, February 19 and you’ll catch some live local bands performing on an Airstream stage.
Where: Venues throughout downtown Victoria
When: February 16 to 19
Tickets: Free, details here.
Sidney Museum
The Sidney Museum is displaying its annual Lego exhibit featuring over 600 billion Lego blocks, but there’s more! Businesses and organizations from all over town will have Lego sets on display in their windows and storefronts, and if you find them all you could be entered in a draw to win fabulous Lego prizes.
When: February 17 to 19
Where: 2423 Beacon Avenue, Sidney
Tickets: By donation.
Victoria Bug Zoo
Take a peek inside the amazing world of insects, arachnids, and their many-legged relatives, at the Victoria Bug Zoo this Family Day weekend. You can pepper the staff with as many questions as you want about these fascinating creatures, and if you’re brave, make sure to hold the vast array of stick bugs, millipedes, horney devils, touch beetles and more.
Where: 631 Courtney Street, Victoria
When: Every day from 11 am to 4 pm
Tickets: $8 for kids, and $16 for adults
Royal BC Museum
The Royal BC Museum and IMAX Theatre will be open to the public for free, or by donation, this Family Day. Take a photo with a mystery animal specimen from 1 to 3 pm, or get reacquainted with Old Town. Learn even more about the Indigenous peoples of BC at the First Peoples from 11 am to 4 pm, and enjoy the 2020 Wildlife Photography of the Year feature exhibition, open from 10 am to 5 pm. Check out the IMAX Theatre for some larger-than-life films, too.
Where: 675 Belleville Street, Victoria
When: 10 am to 6 pm
Tickets: Free or by donation
Head to the West Shore
About a 20-minute drive from Victoria, the City of Langford has a whole bunch of events planned for the entire Family Day weekend, including a bounce house, a street hockey game, and a storytelling hour featuring Batman. Plus, funny enough, you can even learn to code! Check out all the events here.
Where: Throughout the city of Langford
When: February 17 to 19
Tickets: More details here.