8 exciting events in Victoria this week: September 23 to 27
Just when you thought the summer was over, this week in Victoria is absolutely jam-packed with incredible concerts and events.
From a dazzling Prince tribute to unreal Indigenous talent like Halluci Nation and Ruby Waters or a legendary Canadian hardcore band that we can’t even repeat its name.
Whether you’re a fan of farmers’ markets, singer-songwriters, or hard-hitting rock, this week’s lineup is stacked with unforgettable shows and events.
Check it out.
Halluci Nation
The Canadian electronic music group, which blends instrumental hip hop, reggae, moombahton, and dubstep-influenced dance music with elements of First Nations music, is here to take over Capital Ballroom for one night.
Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria
When: Tuesday, September 24; starts at 8 pm
Tickets: $29.50 + fees
Ruby Waters
Metis singer-songwriter Ruby Waters plays two nights at the Capital Ballroom as part of her What’s The Point tour.
When: Wednesday, September 25 and Thursday, September 26; starts at 8 pm
Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets: $28.50 + fees
F*cked Up
This Canadian hardcore band is back in Victoria for a thrashing good time at the Capital Ballroom, supporting its newest album, Another Day.
When: Monday, September 23; doors at 8 pm
Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets: $25 + fees
Prince Again
The musical spirit of (the artist formerly known as) Prince is alive and well, and this tribute show is coming to the McPherson Playhouse this month.
Where: McPherson Playhouse — 3 Centennial Square, Victoria
When: Tuesday, September 24; starts at 7:30 pm
Tickets: $49.50 + fees
Malahat SkyWalk
Visit the Malahat SkyWalk as a senior on a weekday and enjoy 50% off, or bring your kid on a weekend and enjoy 50% off youth admission when you purchase one full-price ticket. This offer is valid until September 30, so don’t miss out on breathtaking views and savings!
Where: 901 Trans-Canada Highway, Malahat
When: BOGO until September 30
Tickets: 50% off; purchase here
Esquimalt Farmers’ Market
There are likely only a few outdoor farmer’s markets left! So shop farm produce, wine and beer, baked goods, and artisan crafts every Thursday at Memorial Park or Monday at Gorge Park at the Esquimalt Farmers Market while you can!
Where: Gorge Park and Memorial Park, Victoria
When: Mondays and Thursdays, from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
Pete’s Variety Show
From stand-up comedy and music to performance art and poetry, Pete’s Variety Show is a great chance to express yourself. You can also enjoy it all at one of Chinatown’s best breweries: Herald Street Brew Works.
When: Mondays; sign-up at 6 pm; show starts at 7 pm
Where: 506 Herald Street, Victoria
Admission: Free
90210 Monday nights at Lucky Bar
This jam-packed party with DJ Levi spins some of the best bangers from the ’90s and early 2000s. This event always has a lineup, so get there early!
When: Mondays, doors at 9:30 pm
Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria
Admission: $5 at the door