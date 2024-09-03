13 awesome events in Victoria this September

Summer is slowly wrapping up, but there are a ton of events going on around Victoria in September before fall takes over.

Live music, festivals, drag queens, DJs, slam poetry, storytelling, and the like, will all be center stage at various venues across the city this month.

Check out 13 awesome events going on in Victoria this September.

For National Truth and Reconciliation Day at the end of September, the Songhees Nation invites you to observe the day with a massive Powwow at Royal Athletic Park.

When: Monday, September 30; starts at 10 am

Where: Royal Athletic Park — 1014 Caledonia Avenue, Victoria

Tickets: Free admission

For the Gen Xers and elder millennials in the crowd, the entire Rifflandia lineup is bound to kick your nostalgia into high gear. The Friday lineup features headliners Ja Rule, and on Saturday, there will be no scrubs when TLC headlines the stage. On Sunday, Canadian folk artist Feist will put old teenage hopes on the stage.

Where: Matullia Holdings, Victoria

When: Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 15

Tickets: Available here

Authentic Columbian dance and music takes over the Victoria Event Centre with special guest DJs from the homeland too!

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

When: Friday, September 6; from 9 pm to 2 am

Tickets: $22.73+fees

There’s a Charli XCX dance party at Capital Ballroom. Enjoy your brat summer to the soundtrack of Charli XCX, Slayyyter, Shygirl, SOPHIE, 100 gecs, and more.

When: Saturday, September 7; doors at 9 pm

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: $20 online

Share a very personal story in a room full of supportive strangers. Each slammer has five minutes to tell their story based on real life, real lust, and real educational moments.

When: Tuesday, September 10; starts at 8 pm

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

Tickets: $20.65 + fees

The Canadian electronic music group who blend instrumental hip hop, reggae, moombahton and dubstep-influenced dance music with elements of First Nations music are here to take over Capital Ballroom for one night.

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

When: Tuesday, September 24; starts at 8 pm

Tickets: $29.50+fees

Garden City Soul Club dusts off the old records to bring you some of the best Motown, soul, and funk cuts throughout the decades, as well as some of the more obscure jams you may not have heard before. Make sure you bring your dancing shoes, as this is a “dancers-only” event!

When: Saturday, September 21; starts at 10 pm

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

Tickets: $15 at the door

Metis singer-songwriter Ruby Waters is playing two nights at the Capital Ballroom this month as part of her What’s The Point tour.

When: Wednesday, September 25 and Thursday, September 26; starts at 8 pm

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: $28.50 + fees

This Canadian hardcore band is back in Victoria for a thrashing good time at the Capital Ballroom in support of its newest album, Another Day.

When: Monday, September 23; doors at 8 pm

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: $25 + fees

Montreal-born singer-songwriter Geoffroy brings his mix of world music and indie rock to Capital Ballroom.

When: Friday, September 20; doors at 8 pm

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: $24.50 + fees

Nova Scotia-born singer-songwriter Goldie Boutilier is touring Canada on her first headlining tour, with a stop at Capital Ballroom. Check her signature tone and tenor.

When: Sunday, September 22; doors at 7 pm

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: $25 + fees

The musical spirit of (the artist formerly known as) Prince is alive and well with this tribute show coming to the McPherson Playhouse this month.

Where: McPherson Playhouse — 3 Centennial Square, Victoria

When: Tuesday, September 24; starts at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $49.50 + fees

The winner of Season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race takes the stage at the McPherson Playhouse for what’s bound to be a rip, roarin’, and hilarious night from Bob the Drag Queen.

Where: McPherson Playhouse — 3 Centennial Square, Victoria

When: Saturday, September 28; starts at 8 pm

Tickets: $46-$250 online